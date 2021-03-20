OU softball: Tiare Jennings' walk-off RBI fuels Oklahoma win over Team Mexico

Kinzie Hansen approached Tiare Jennings during Saturday's final frame and reminded the freshman to be herself.
Jennings, who’s hitting .528 and boasts 14 home runs in NCAA action, wasn’t feeling much pressure to begin with. If she didn’t plate the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh, she was confident Hansen or any teammate behind her would.
There wasn't a need, however, for anyone else to save the day. Jennings singled through the center of the field and brought Jayda Coleman home to secure a 2-1 win for Oklahoma over Mexico's national team.
“Our bats are just so stacked right now,” Jennings said, “but I was just thinking get a base hit, do whatever you can to get this run in and bring my sister home and it happened.”
Jennings’ walk-off RBI clinched the Sooners’ exhibition series, yet OU had to sweat out the victory after topping Team Mexico 11-0 Friday evening.
OU’s Lynnsie Elam hit a solo shot in the bottom of the second off Sierra Hyland, who allowed eight hits over five innings.
The Sooners’ bats went quiet the next four frames. Team Mexico took advantage, posting the game-tying run on Sashel Palacios’ RBI single to score Brittany Cervantes in the top of the seventh.
Pressure has mostly alluded Oklahoma, which won 22 consecutive games — 16 by run-rule — entering its international friendly against Mexico’s national team.
But in a rare tightly contested game, the top-ranked Sooners delivered.
“After Team Mexico scored and we were going into the bottom on the seventh, I'm telling them, 'You need to feel this,’” OU coach Patty Gasso said. “Because this is Big 12 action, this is how it works. This is what you should expect. It's going to come down to the last pitch of the game sometimes, whether you win the conference or you win the game. And they were ready.”
Jennings finished 3 for 3 in the box, while Coleman’s seventh-inning triple was her first hit of the day. The Sooners mustered 10 total to Team Mexico’s four and left eight on in the win.
Senior pitcher Shannon Saile carried OU in the circle, throwing a complete game. She struck out five and walked two.
“We wanted to press her a little bit today,” Gasso said. “We really are playing this weekend like it's a Big 12 weekend, and if Shannon is throwing that well, would we take her out and bring in a closer, and the answer was no. She was too much in command.”
Saile backed up Gasso’s decision and kept OU in range, despite the late run.
It didn’t matter to Jennings, whose star continued to grow with her late-game heroics.
Perhaps Hansen’s other comment to Jennings inspired it. The OU sophomore told her freshman teammate to go make a name for herself.
Jennings is doing just that.
“Tiare Jennings is just a tremendous hitter right now,” Gasso said. “For a freshman, I can tell you honestly, I don't remember a freshman having this much success so early.”
The Sooners and Team Mexico will wrap their international friendly at noon Sunday at Marita Hynes Field.