OU women's basketball: Ana Llanusa reaches 1,000-point mark, keys win over West Virginia in Lloyd Noble Center return

NORMAN — Ana Llanusa spotted a loose ball, dove for it at the feet of West Virginia’s Blessing Ejofor and let her body skid across the floor.
From hustle plays to scoring, Llanusa returned to Lloyd Noble Center in style Wednesday after a hiatus from competing on her home court.
She followed up a brief appearance last week by playing her longest stretch in a game since back spasms interrupted her season, scoring a game-high 19 points in Oklahoma’s 68-58 victory over West Virginia.
Llanusa surpassed the 1,000-point mark for her career on her final basket and now has 1,002 points with the Sooners. The junior guard, who hadn’t played at home since Jan. 4, was sorely missed while missing six games.
Madi Williams scored 18 points on 7-of-16 shooting, reaching her 10th consecutive game in double figures.
Llanusa’s involvement — she played 25 minutes — was a good sign for OU, which limited her to 11 during a win at Kansas last week.
The Sooners and Mountaineers entered the game in an unofficial competition for NCAA resume positioning. OU, which has the nation’s second-toughest schedule, is No. 39 in the RPI while West Virginia is No. 38.
OU’s second game against the Mountaineers this season started out a lot like its first, which the Sooners turned into a blowout in Morgantown. OU took a 13-6 lead behind eight early points from Williams.
Williams completed a tough 3-point play with 6:30 until halftime that put the Sooners up 23-14. Gabby Gregory gave OU its biggest advantage to that point, 25-14, with a short jumper moments later.
On a night snow and cold temperatures kept most fans from attending, despite free admission, West Virginia’s offense was frost bitten too.
The Mountaineers made just 10 of 32 shots for 31 percent in the first half. OU (12-10, 5-5 Big 12) held a 31-23 halftime lead despite shooting 38 percent.
The Mountaineers (14-6, 4-5) sliced a double-digit deficit to 64-61 on a 3-pointer by Tynice Martin in the third quarter, but the momentum was brief. OU reeled off seven consecutive points.
After coming off the bench to start the game and picking up two quick fouls, Llanusa started the second half and played most of the way after intermission.
With 6:48 left, she cut through the lane and scored off a pass from Gabby Gregory, putting OU up 57-46 and forcing a West Virginia timeout.
The Mountaineers got as close as six points after that, but couldn’t get over the hump. OU sophomore guard Taylor Robertson scored 13 points and poured in several key 3-pointers in the second half.
Gabby Gregory scored 10 points to give the Sooners four players in double figures.
Next, OU will play at Iowa State at 2 p.m. Saturday.
