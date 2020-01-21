OU women's basketball: Mandy Simpson’s role helping Oklahoma through Ana Llanusa’s absence

Oklahoma’s defensive deficiencies were put under a microscope after the Sooners struggled to guard most opponents a year ago.
Some of those numbers, which were among the worst in the Big 12, have improved. Players have been wise to take their cues from junior forward Mandy Simpson.
Averaging a blue-collar 5.0 points and 6.4 rebounds per game, she has become indispensable in many ways.
“She's just so vocal. I think that's what she brings to the team the most,” freshman guard Gabby Gregory said. “You can even tell if you're playing, if you're watching, when she comes out of the game we have to do a better job of making up for her talk. Because our defense relies on the communication and she's just incredible at that.”
The absence of second-leading scorer Ana Llanusa, who hasn’t played in three games but traveled with the team ahead of Wednesday’s game at Texas Tech (7 p.m., Big 12 Now) has challenged OU in recent weeks. But Simpson’s role has been a steadying force.
It didn’t show in the result last week when TCU beat OU by double-digits in Norman, but Simpson ensured it wasn’t worse. She scored 12 points with five rebounds and five assists in 29 minutes.
If Llanusa doesn’t play against the Red Raiders, and anytime moving forward, Simpson’s play will be increasingly important again.
Her impact goes beyond defense.
She has scored 12 points in two of the last three games, her best offensive stretch this season. How she fuels other parts of OU’s 77 points per game matters too.
Simpson’s ability to find OU’s guards easy layups is a handy weapon. She has dished at least three assists in nine games.
But specifically, feeding Taylor Robertson on the perimeter has become a vital part of the Sooners’ winning formula.
With 20.8 points per game, Robertson remains the national leader in made 3-pointers (89) and 3s per game (5.24). She scored 20 or more points in eight consecutive games until she fell short against TCU.
Her shots are critical to OU’s chances, especially with Llanusa sidelined. And Robertson’s success is sometimes a direct correlation of Simpson’s play.
The junior forward from Boise, Idaho is the Sooners’ most experienced post player and has become vital to their halfcourt offense with her screening ability.
“She's huge for us,” Robertson said. “She can make the right play every time, whether it's her scoring or setting the screen or making good pass. She's a really good passer. But she's also a really great screener, and that's why I like to play with her.”
The Sooners hope to get Simpson, Robertson and Llanusa all back on the floor together soon. OU’s offense ranks No. 3 in Big 12 scoring and can be dangerous with all three.
“Having somebody like Mandy who can think two passes ahead is a really big part of that,” OU coach Sherri Coale said. “Having an athlete like Ana who can put such pressure on the defense off the bounce. That's a big part of that as well because often Mandy will screen off Ana’s penetration, where she catches a defender helping and then that's how Taylor gets open. So it's all those pieces together.”
Oklahoma at
Texas Tech
Time/Place: 7 p.m. Wednesday | United Supermarkets Arena; Lubbock, Texas
Records/Rankings: OU (10-7, 3-2 Big 12); TTU (12-4, 1-4)
OU projected starters: G 32 Tatum Veitenheimer (5-8, So./3.6 ppg, 2.9 rpg); 25 G/F Madi Williams (6-0, So./13.8 ppg, 8.0 rpg); 30 G Taylor Robertson (5-7, So./20.8 ppg, 2.6 rpg); 12 G Gabby Gregory (6-0, Fr./9.5 ppg, 3.6 rpg); F Mandy Simpson (6-1, Jr./5.0 ppg, 6.4 rpg)
TTU projected starters: G 34 Lexi Gordin (6-0, Jr./13.2 ppg, 6.8 rpg); G 00 Chrislyn Carr (5-5, So./13.1 ppg, 3.4 rpg); G 02 Sydney Goodson (5-8, Jr./8.5 ppg, 5.6 rpg); F 20 Brittany Brewer (6-5, Sr./15.3 ppg, 10.4 rpg); G 05 Jo’Nah Johnson (5-9, Jr./9.6 ppg, 3.1 rpg)
Series: OU leads 37-24
TV: Big 12 Now
Radio: KREF 99.3 FM; 1400 AM
