Need to know
Junior guard Ana Llanusa fell to the floor just 1:54 into the game near the Sooner bench and remained down for minutes, clearly in a great deal of pain. When she was finally helped up, she put no weight on her left foot.
Eventually, Llanunsa went to the locker room on crutches and returned on crutches, wearing a boot protecting her left leg and foot below the knee. Sooner coach Sherri Coale said the severity of Llanusa’s injury was not yet known after the game, though it appeared to be a severely sprained ankle at best.
Injuries have not been kind to Llanusa over her career at OU. She missed 10 games last season when a stress fracture forced in-season surgery. This season, back issues have caused her to miss six games.
Sunday, Llanusa, who entered averaging more than 16 points, missed her only two shots.
Notable
• Robertson climbs the charts: Sooner shooting guard Taylor Robertson made 4 of 8 3-point attempts to break OU’s program record for 3-pointers in a season. She has 116, one more than Aaryn Eilenberg knocked down in 2013.
Robertson has reached the total on 269 attempts, making her a 43.1 percent 3-point shooter this season. Over her Sooner career, She’s been a stunning 44.7 percent 3-point shooter, making 221 of 494.
Though her accuracy is down slightly this season, she’s doing it at a much higher volume. All of last season, she attempted 225. She’s 44 past that this campaign with lots of season remaining.
Entering Sunday, though 22 other players around the country were shooting 3s at a better clip than Robertson, none of them were within 60 of her attempt total.
• More time for Scott: Liz Scott, a 6-foot-2 freshman from Klein Oak High School in Tomball, Texas, had only seen action in nine of OU’s 24 games prior to Sunday. In games she appeared, Scott had averaged less than seven minutes of court time. Sunday, Llanusa’s absence and Kansas State’s size conspired to give Scott 15:21 on the floor. She made use of it, finishing with four points, eight rebounds and three assists. She also led OU in plus-minus, the Sooners outscoring the Wildcats by 11 points while she was on the floor.
Tip-ins
OU fell to 12-13 overall and 5-8 in the Big 12. K-State improved to 12-11 and 6-6, beating the Sooners for a second time this season … OU shot 27.8 percent (5 of 18) in the fourth quarter … OU dished 17 assists and committed 15 turnovers, making it the first time in five games the Sooners had more helpers than giveaways … Four players played more than 40 minutes: K-State’s Peyton Williams (41:49) and Christianna Carr (42:53); OU’s Gabby Gregory (42:53) and Robertson (45.00).
Commented
