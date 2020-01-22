OU women's basketball: Oklahoma lets 15-point lead slip away in OT loss at Texas Tech 

Oklahoma was in full control as it tried getting back on the right side of its quest to climb the league standings.
But with a little more than 10 minutes left to play, Texas Tech had other ideas.
OU let a 15-point lead slip away down the stretch in Lubbock and the Red Raiders stole a 89-84 victory in overtime Wednesday behind a late surge.
Taylor Robertson scored 26 points, Madi Williams scored 20 and Mandy Simpson added a career-high 19, but the Sooners were undone by defensive lapses and 23 turnovers.
Texas Tech made 24 of 28 free throws and 11 of 34 3-pointers. Andrayah Adams scored a game-high 29 points, hitting 4 of 10 from long range and 9 of 10 charities.
OU second-leading scorer Ana Llanusa traveled with the team but did not play for the fourth consecutive contest due to back issues.
The Red Raiders came in as the second-best scoring team in the Big 12, with OU not far behind in third. All went according to plan early on for the Sooners, who were trying to get coach Sherri Coale her 500th career victory.
OU led 61-46 with 1:35 left in the third quarter after an 8-1 run. But Tech scored 14 of the game’s next 16 points going into the fourth quarter, eventually trimming the deficit to 69-68 with 2:54 left off a pair of Adams’ free throws.
The Sooners (10-8, 3-3 Big 12) led by five with 1:15 remaining, but gave up an offensive rebound that led to Adams’ fourth and final 3-pointer, and Chrislynn Carr’s two free throws tied the game at 75 with 25 seconds left.
Robertson missed a 3 in the final seconds, forcing overtime.
That was just enough of an opportunity for Tech to finish its comeback. The Red Raiders (13-4, 2-4) outscored OU 14-9 in the final period, shooting 4 of 8 from the field and 5 of 6 from the line.
Williams missed a 3-pointer at OU’s end that could have tied the game in the final seconds.
Simpson’s career night was also one of her most efficient as a Sooner, despite six turnovers. She made 7 of 9 shots, 5 of 6 from the line and added nine rebounds and six assists.
OU travels to Kansas State on Saturday.
