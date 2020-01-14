OU women’s basketball: Oklahoma trying to overcome turnover issues

The ball flew sharply toward the baseline, where Taylor Robertson had just enough time to catch it, but a split second to decide where to throw it next.
So the Oklahoma guard flicked a one-handed pass to the perimeter for an open 3-pointer.
Often times this season, those plays have gone awry for the Sooner women’s basketball team, which ranks 322nd out of 348 teams nationally with 19.7 turnovers per game.
But last Saturday passes like Robertson’s found their marks. OU committed a season-low eight turnovers in its 81-72 win over Iowa State.
“It's just trust. It's being connected,” OU coach Sherri Coale said. “We talk all the time about communicating, competing and connecting and that's what that is — players recognizing one another's strengths and putting them in a position to shine.”
OU could win its third consecutive Big 12 game, and second on the road, with a similar performance tonight at West Virginia, which is tied for first place in the Big 12.
While Coale’s team has been doomed by its turnovers at times this season, it has also overcome them.
In two double-digit losses, it was a glaring deficiency. OU gave away 31 turnovers in a loss at Western Kentucky back in December. Baylor scored 31 points off 25 OU turnovers in the teams’ Big 12 opener.
“I think it’s composure. I think trusting ourselves is the biggest thing for me and my turnovers, and I’ll limit those,” junior forward Mandy Simpson said after the Baylor game. “You put in the reps, put in the work, make the right pass, make the right decision. Just be confident.”
The trend continued a game later Oklahoma State, when OU committed 19 first-half turnovers and 11 more in the second. But the Sooners compensated for those mistakes, closing a 77-75 win with a furious 16-1 run.
“It was an unbelievable women's basketball game aside from our turning it over 30 times,” Coale said.
Junior guard Ana Llanusa leads OU with 57 turnovers, but also attacks the basket in transition and halfcourt more than any other Sooner, while providing 16.9 points per game.
Lately, sophomore guard/forward Madi Williams, who is second on the team with 50 turnovers, is curbing some of the ball-handling problems with her cleaner play at an unlikely spot. She’s filled the unexpected void at point guard created by Kamryn Lemon’s departure last month.
Williams, at 6 feet tall, played an inside-out position most of last season, but responded well to the change by committing five turnovers combined the past two games.
Coale has no qualms with Williams playing that spot.
“I fell in love with Madi Williams when she was a ninth grader because she was bringing the ball down the floor and throwing lookaways,” Coale said. “I mean, she hadn't grown as big and strong as she is now, but what she saw was special, and that doesn't go away.”
OU’s next three opponents — West Virginia, TCU and Kansas State — own a combined 41-10 record. The Sooners could move up the conference standings if their offense operates smoothly, as it did Iowa State.
Their turnover numbers looked more than manageable that day. They were pristine.
“Very satisfied with the single-digit turnover column, I’ll tell you that,” Coale said.
Oklahoma at
West Virginia
Time/Place: 6 p.m. Wednesday | WVU Coliseum; Morgantown, West Virginia
Records/Rankings: OU (9-6, 2-1 Big 12); West Virginia (13-1, 3-0)
OU projected starters: G 32 Tatum Veitenheimer (5-8, So./3.5 ppg, 2.5 rpg); 25 G/F Madi Williams (6-0, So./13.9 ppg, 8.2 rpg); 30 G Taylor Robertson (5-7, So./20.4 ppg, 2.9 rpg); 12 G Gabby Gregory (6-0, Fr./9.2 ppg, 3.3 rpg); F Mandy Simpson (6-1, Jr./4.7 ppg, 6.2 rpg)
WVU projected starters: F 14 Kari Niblack (6-1, So./9.1 ppg, 6.9 rpg); C 22 Blessing Ejofor (6-5, Jr/2.0 ppg, 5.2 rpg); G 2 Kysre Gondrezick (5-9, R-Jr./17.9 ppg, 4.1 rpg); G 5 Tynice Martin (5-11, R-Sr./16.8 ppg, 3.9 rpg); G 30 Madisen Smith (5-5, So./6.9 ppg, 2.2 rpg)
Series: Tied 9-9
TV: NEXSTAR
Radio: KREF 99.3 FM; 1400 AM
