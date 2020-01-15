OU women's basketball: Taylor Robertson's 31 points lead OU in upset of No. 17 West Virginia

Ana Llanusa’s health is a focal point for Oklahoma women’s basketball moving forward. But for now, the Sooners are winning without her.
Wednesday, they won big.
Sophomore guard Taylor Robertson scored a career-high 31 points and OU claimed its third straight victory, upsetting No. 17 West Virginia in a 73-49 rout in Morgantown.
OU’s Madi Williams scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds, and Gabby Gregory added nine points and eight boards on a night the Sooners won their first road game against a ranked team since 2014.
The Sooners (10-6, 3-1 Big 12) handed the Mountaineers (13-2, 3-1) their most lopsided defeat this season and claimed a second win over a ranked team.
It happened without Llanusa, who is OU’s second-leading scorer. Coach Sherri Coale said last week the junior guard was OK after struggling with back spasms, and her status in Sunday’s game against TCU (3 p.m. Saturday) is uncertain.
The Sooners are doing just fine in the interim.
They pulled away in the second half, leading by as many as 26 points, and emptied their bench in the fourth quarter.
Junior forward Mandy Simpson pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds, including four on the offensive glass. OU’s 16 offensive rebounds helped fuel 11-of-26 shooting from behind the 3-point line.
Most of that was Robertson’s doing. Her career night included 8 of 18 made 3-pointers. She has hit 78 threes this season and continues to lead the NCAA.
West Virginia guard Kysre Gondrezick is No. 2 in the Big 12 in made 3-pointers, with 35.
Gondrezick finished with eight points off 3-of-13 shooting. West Virginia shot 24 percent from the field, 8 percent (1 of 13) from 3-point range, and only Esmery Martinez (10 points) scored in double figures.
That was a recipe for disaster against Robertson.
She pulled off a miraculous long-range shot at the third-quarter buzzer in an attempt to draw a foul, as she turned sideways and leaned into West Virginia’s Tynice Martin, who watched Robertson arc a 3-pointer off the glass and in.
OU led by 23 points and wasn’t threatened from there.
