OU women’s basketball: TCU clamps down Oklahoma offense to halt three-game win streak

By the time Gabby Gregory’s long-range shot sailed well past the rim in the final seconds, Sunday’s game had gotten away from Oklahoma.
TCU surged 82-63 past the Sooners at Lloyd Noble Center, spoiling OU coach Sherri Coale’s chance at her 500th win and snapping the Sooners’ three-game win streak.
Cold offense was the key component. OU shot 27 percent in the second half.
Taylor Robertson, who was coming off a career-high 31 points at West Virginia, scored 16 total as TCU held the nation’s top shooter to 3 of 12 from the 3-point line.
Coale’s offense leans heavily on those shots, and no other Sooner made any from deep. In a last-ditch effort to come back, OU missed all seven 3-point tries in the fourth quarter and shot 1 of 12 from the field.
“Second half, we couldn't make a basket,” Coale said. “Layup, three, it didn’t matter. I don't know when we've ever been 0 for 10 from three in a second half. So that's it. You’ve got to able to score when you're trying to come back, and they built that lead in the third quarter.”
Gregory scored 15 points, while Mandy Simpson and Madi Williams each added 12. For the first time in three games the Sooners (10-7, 3-2 Big 12) couldn’t overcome the absence of Ana Llanusa, who hasn’t played since Jan. 8 due to a back injury.
On Jan. 11 after beating Iowa State, Coale said Llanusa could have played but was held out for precautionary reasons. OU won three in a row without her 16.9 points per game.
The junior guard was sorely missed during a cold stretch against the Horned Frogs (13-3, 4-1). She spent the entire game lying on an inflatable medical ball for back purposes.
“It's just something that takes time, with backs, and it's just literally day-to-day,” Coale said. “You guys think we're doing coach speak, but we're not. It’s just day-to-day.”
OU let a small halftime deficit turn into a 12-point TCU lead, when the Horned Frogs reeled off a 12-0 run in the opening minutes of the third quarter.
The Sooners had connected on just three 3-pointers by that point, with Robertson going 3-of-8 from long range. Coale and Robertson agreed TCU’s length played a factor.
“It was very difficult,” Robertson said. “I probably could have done a better job of trying to move without the boy help myself out and get open. But still, TCU did a really good job. They were switching their screens and just always knew where I was.”
Later in the third, OU closed the gap after Simpson hit back-to-back buckets, cutting the margin to 51-45 at the 5:41 mark. But it didn’t last long.
TCU surged ahead by 12 points, then later 14 near the end of the third quarter with OU unable to keep up in the track meet.
Horned Frogs’ leading scorer Lauren Heard wasn’t the problem for OU’s defense. The Sooners let Kianna Ray (18), Jayde Woods (18) and Adeola Akomalafe (16) loose for a combined 52 points.
“I probably should have changed defenses earlier than I did, just because they got in such a great rhythm and then we went a couple of possessions of zone and seemed to break the rhythm,” Coale said. “We were just really worried about blocking out of [the zone], but that's that's something I probably should have done to help our guys a little bit more.”
OU’s biggest problem was scoring 15 points below its average.
“We had eight points in the fourth quarter and didn't score for like six minutes or something?” Coale said. “You’ve got to be able to score.”
NEED TO KNOW
Cold from the 3-point line, OU needed to convert easy shots to keep up with TCU. That didn’t happen.
The Sooners were 16 of 30 on layups.
“I mean, they were obviously keying on [Taylor Robertson], and that meant other guys, second cutters, were going to be open. We had several balls just kind of go in and come back out. I felt like we kind of were discombobulated a little bit by that,” OU coach Sherri Coale said. “Not as much as we've been in the past, we're growing there, we got it back together and got some defensive stops that we needed. But there were two or three offensive boards they got late in the game when we were trying to claw back, and those were just back breakers.”
• Spoiler: Coale remains on 499 wins, something TCU coach Regan Pebley made sure her team knew about before the game.
Pebley figured the Sooners would be extra motivated to get Coale to milestone win No. 500.
“I’m on the Kay Yow board with her, the WBCA [Women’s Basketball Coaches Association]. She’s important to me, she’s important to women’s basketball. So I want 500 for her, but I didn’t want it today,” Pebley said.
• No bones about it: The highly anticipated return for OU basketball mascot Top Daug return drew a lot of publicity for the OU men’s game Tuesday against Kansas.
The beloved mascot made his official return for a women’s game Sunday, but it didn’t have the same impact on the crowd. Announced attendance was 2,594, the program’s fourth-largest this season.
• Next: OU travels to Texas Tech on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. tipoff (TV: Big 12 Now).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.