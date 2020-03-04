OU women's basketball: TCU hands Oklahoma seventh consecutive loss

Oklahoma fell behind by a big margin in Wednesday's second half at TCU and failed to end its growing losing streak.
TCU’s Lauren Heard scored 23 points and the Horned Frogs beat OU 96-71 in Fort Worth, handing the Sooners their seventh consecutive loss.
After trailing early on, TCU nearly delivered OU its most lopsided loss this season. The Horned Frogs led by 37 points, 88-51, at one point in the second half
OU led 25-23 after a quarter, but fell behind 42-35 by halftime and allowed TCU to shoot 59 percent in the final two quarters.
The Sooners shot 22 percent (2 of 9) from the 3-point line in the second half.
OU (12-17, 5-12 Big 12) finished with two players in double figures. Taylor Robertson scored 18 points in her best shooting performance recently, making 4 of 8 from deep.
Madi Williams, who is from Fort Worth, scored 17 points on 6-of-16 shooting.
Ana Llanusa continued trying to reach her old form since suffering an injury, but made 3 of 11 shots and finished with eight points. Gabby Gregory also added eight points.
TCU (21-7, 12-5) shot 54 percent to OU’s 40 percent for the game.
The Sooners turned the ball over 19 times and didn’t capitalize on at the free throw line, making just 15 of 24 attempts.
The seven-game losing streak is OU’s longest since losing 10 in a row last season.
OU hosts Texas Tech at 1 p.m. Saturday in their regular-season finale.
