OU women's basketball: Time, TV, starters for Oklahoma-West Virginia

West Virginia at
Oklahoma
Time/Place: 7 p.m., Wednesday | Lloyd Noble Center
Records/Rankings: OU (11-10, 4-5 Big 12); WVU (14-5, 4-4)
OU projected starters: G 32 Tatum Veitenheimer (5-8, So./3.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg); 25 G/F Madi Williams (6-0, So./15.1 ppg, 7.7 rpg); 30 G Taylor Robertson (5-7, So./20.7 ppg, 2.9 rpg); 12 G Gabby Gregory (6-0, Fr./9.8 ppg, 4.4 rpg); F Mandy Simpson (6-1, Jr./5.9 ppg, 6.8 rpg)
Notable
• OU avoided a five-game losing streak with a record comeback at Kansas on Sunday. The Sooners’ 22-point rally for a 94-82 overtime victory was the program’s second largest comeback in Big 12 play. … Ana Llanusa returned for the first time in six games, scoring 4 points on 1-of-6 shooting (0 of 2 from 3) in 11 minutes against the Jayhawks. The sophomore was averaging 16.1 points before a back injury held her out for nearly a month. … OU has made a league-high 177 3-pointers this season.
WVU projected starters: F 14 Kari Niblack (6-1, So./8.6 ppg, 6.5 rpg); C 22 Blessing Ejofor (6-5, Jr/2.5 ppg, 5.6 rpg); G 2 Kysre Gondrezick (5-9, R-Jr./16.8 ppg, 3.5 rpg); G 5 Tynice Martin (5-11, R-Sr./15.8 ppg, 4.1 rpg); G 30 Madisen Smith (5-5, So./6.6 ppg, 1.9 rpg)
Notable
• When OU beat the Mountaineers 73-49 in Morgantown on Jan. 15, it started WVU’s four-game losing streak that didn’t end until a 79-71 win over Iowa State on Sunday. … Kysre Gondrezick led the Mountaineers with 21 points, her ninth 20-point game this season.
Series: OU leads 9-8
TV: FSOK+
Radio: KREF 99.3 FM; 1400 AM
— By Tyler Palmateer
