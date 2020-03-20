OU women’s gymnastics: If it's indeed over, Maggie Nichols is at peace with her Oklahoma career

Maggie Nichols spoke about her career in retrospect Friday, as if it had passed.
But she entertained the idea of returning for another season of college gymnastics, if given the chance, noting there would be much to consider.
Even if the NCAA grants seniors who participated in winter sports additional eligibility following the season’s cancellation last week, the Oklahoma star must take stock of herself physically.
“My body’s been through a lot of gymnastics,” Nichols said. “It would require a lot of thinking … This season, being off for so long — I don’t even know when the girls can go into the gym again — but the break would obviously help.
“I do have some things that I need fixed [through surgery]. Not just rest. So that would all just be put into consideration, and also my trainer, what she thinks, how happy I am, all of that.”
Nichols’ OU career came to a full stop in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, along with virtually the rest of the sports world last week.
Friday, the NCAA announced the Division I Council will vote on eligibility relief for student-athletes whose seasons were affected by COVID-19 on March 30.
Nichols, who led the country with five Perfect 10s this season and has 22 for her career, is at peace if she has competed in her final meet.
That would be OU’s senior night against Michigan on March 6. She recorded a Perfect 10 on vault and put up the nation’s second highest all-around score this season at 39.850. The NCAA this season is 39.900, also belonging to Nichols.
“I think that last meet, the one on senior night, a lot of people didn’t get that. I was thankful I got that senior night,” she said. “And my all-around score didn’t show it, but I think it was one of the best meets I’ve ever had because I felt like my routines were near perfect. I did have one Perfect 10, but my beam routine I felt was pretty close to perfect, my floor routine pretty close to perfect.
“Even though I didn’t get that chance to go to the NCAAs, I know I ended the best way I possibly could. I left everything I had that night on the floor.”
OU was ranked No. 1 the entire year and would have been the heavy favorite to capture its second consecutive national championship in Fort Worth next month. Nichols was the two-time defending national all-around champion, and with another title would have joined Kentucky’s Jenny Hansen as the only women to three-peat in NCAA history.
An eighth consecutive winter passed without any NCAA gymnast except Nichols recording a 39.900 score or higher. In 2017, she became the first since 2009 to break that mark and has done it three times since.
If her athletic career is indeed over, she still plans to work as a student assistant coach at OU next season while explore opportunities on campus to begin a broadcasting career.
What will Maggie Nichols the broadcaster sound like?
“I think she sees a lot,” OU coach K.J. Kindler said. “You know, she may not talk a lot, or as much as you think, but yeah, I think she sees a lot. I think she has a lot of insight.”
That goes beyond gymnastics.
Nichols said she’ll continue serving as an advocate for sexual assault victims. In April, Netflix will debut “Athlete A,” a documentary detailing how she became the first athlete to report Larry Nassar’s abuse to USA Gymnastics. She revealed herself publicly in the middle of her sophomore season at OU in 2018.
“I look back on my career and I kind of just smile because even though I did go through the lowest of the lows, I also went through the highest of the highs,” Nichols said. “Honestly, I look back and it’s a dream. If you told me a few years ago that I’d get 22 perfect 10s in my college career, I think I would’ve laughed. I remember before coming to college, I told my coach back home, Mike Hunger, that I wanted one perfect 10 in my college career.
“So the things that I’ve overcome and the things that I’v accomplished, I don’t think I could’ve had a better career.”
