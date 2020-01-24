OU women's gymnastics: Jordan Draper explains Sooners' high scores early in the season

Oklahoma wasted no time reasserting itself atop the NCAA women’s gymnastics world, becoming the first team to score a 198 for the third straight year.
Then the Sooners outdid themselves, achieving a 198 for the second consecutive meet Monday against Arkansas. In 2019, OU reached that score in its season-opening meet after setting the national record with 10 scores of 198 or better in 2018.
The Transcript asked junior Jordan Draper about why the Sooners have a penchant for starting the season quickly, and found out why they all wear sunglasses before each meet.
Q: What has been the key behind the high scores so early in the season?
Jordan Draper: We've kind of made like little mistakes here and there in the meets, and then just kind of working off of those. Our coaches let us know what we need to work on, and then we dial in on those things. They're really big about landings right now.
Q: Is there any specific reason landings are more of a focus?
A: Just because like that's what is kind of gonna set us apart going forward in the season from other teams, landings. You know, they’re really big about holding your landing and then having a great finish, showing.
Q: What’s the normal expectation for team scores this early in the year?
A: Well, every season is different. I think freshman year we finally hit 198, and I know we did last year, we had that long stretch of them. The goal is always the 198, that's definitely it, but I don't think the coaches put a certain number in our head. I think we just work as hard as we can and do our best. our teams and the score is what it is.
Q: Does this team have a unique personality?
A: Yeah, it’s definitely unique. I don't know exactly what it is yet. But I think there's a lot of different moving parts here and there. A lot of new people, a lot of veterans and every every week kind of switching up the lineup.
Q: Is this a laid-back group?
A: We’re definitely not laid back, no. No, not laid back. We've already won the national championship, but the freshmen haven’t. So we're kind of pushing them because we want to win and we know they do too. So we're not laid back. Pretty businesslike. Every meet, every single one of us always go in with our glasses on, our sunglasses. I don't know if you guys see that, but that's part of our business-like attire. Always wearing glasses kind of like locked in and dialed in.
Q: You'll be competing at Convention Center Arena this weekend, where you won the national title last year. Will there be any special emotion there?
A: It's obviously a new year, so it's gonna be a little bit different walking in there. But I think, yeah, the memories will probably still be there. I probably will get the same jitters as I did last year, and I'm sure a couple of us who have already been there will maybe do little bit of reminiscing. But we're not really focusing on that. We've got to focus on this year.
OU women’s gymnastics
OU at Metroplex Challenge
Time/Place: 7 p.m. Saturday | Convention Center Arena; Fort Worth, Texas
Records/Rankings: OU (6-0) No. 1; Denver (3-0) No. 4; Alabama (0-2) No. 5; Georgia (1-1) No. 18
Stream: FloGymnastics
