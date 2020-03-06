OU women's gymnastics: Oklahoma celebrates Maggie Nichols the gymnast, the person

“We are still mad.”
Gina Nichols speaks by phone Friday with a hurry in her voice, while she and her husband John drive the highways between Will Rogers Airport and Norman. This figures to be one of their final trips from Minnesota to Lloyd Noble Center.
More miles, another trip. Their whole adult lives, ever since their daughter Maggie Nichols began gymnastics at age 3, have revolved around the trips.
They’re still mad. But the trips are fun. And they love what the University of Oklahoma has become to Maggie: an athletic haven with top-notch doctors and nutritionists, teammates and coaches. This is where gymnastics became fun again, after the Nicholses felt cheated.
They’re still mad.
Mad about the sexual abuse Nichols suffered from Larry Nassar, who was supposed to be providing medical care for athletes wearing USA Gymnastics colors. Mad about the extended corruption they believe still exists within that organization, as well as the U.S. Olympic Committee.
Mad about the settlement offer USA Gymnastics recently mailed to their family and other victims involved in USA Gymnastics' sex abuse scandal; it offered a relatively low financial settlement figure compared to major cases across the U.S. and included a clause asking for legal release of some who are accused of abuse or enabling it. Gina said her attorney told her to literally burn the letter.
But Maggie?
“Maggie never gets mad,” Gina says, “She never gets angry.”
Friday on the Lloyd Noble Center floor, with her blonde highlights pulled into a bun as usual and the expressionless pacing between events, Nichols once again channeled whatever turmoil might burn inside her into a night of unforgettable gymnastics.
Nichols kicked off OU’s senior night by tattooing her fourth Perfect 10 this season into the vault landing mat. She entered the all-around for the first time since January 20 and won easily, as the top-ranked Sooners beat No. 5 Michigan.
To understand Nichols, this is perhaps the best place to start. Since becoming the first to report Nassar’s abuse to USA Gymnastics in 2015, then publicly announcing her identity in 2018, she has somehow, each season, put herself more firmly in the conversation as the best NCAA women’s gymnast of all time. She's completed coursework toward a degree and maintained a huge cultural platform, adored by those who love not just her powerful gymnastics, but the bravery she put into her decision to help put Nassar away.
The trauma of that abuse, the ongoing legal process tied to it, and suspicions like her mom’s that the U.S. Olympic Committee blackballed Nichols in the aftermath of her initial report — keeping her from the 2016 Olympics — have spun a rigmarole of emotions and questions within those closest to her.
But Nichols places that part of her life somewhere else when she's in the gym. She didn't give anger an outlet after not making the U.S. Olympic team in 2016, despite placing sixth in the all-around.
“When I didn’t make that team, my mindset changed with a snap of a finger,” Nichols said. “I was excited to experience college life and be a college athlete. I wasn’t going to dwell on not making that team.”
Her dad, John, watched her flip the switch.
“She decided right then and there she was going to Oklahoma,” he said. “And she went full bore.”
Growing up with three older brothers, Nichols didn’t have a lot of choice. Their bicycles wheeled all over the place. If she wanted to keep up with the guys, she had to learn how to ride one.
“She got on a two-wheeler and taught herself at 3 years old,” Gina said. “She was a tomboy. She was a daredevil. She was tough. She was not afraid. She was fearless.”
Her brothers — two are 29 years old, another 24 — were into every sport from football to lacrosse growing up in Little Canada, Minnesota. But their athletic lives were done beyond high school. Nichols began training multiple hours a week in gymnastics at age 3, around the same time she learned to ride a bike. Gina had been a gymnast and could see something special happening in her daughter at a young age. “She was stronger, more flexible. She could just do things,” she said.
By high school, Nichols was entrenched in what would become a life-changing world of elite gymnastics. By age 15, she crossed paths with Nassar, who is currently serving a 60-year prison sentence. Today, Gina has little if anything complimentary to say about the medical care or nutrition Nichols received with USA Gymnastics, or the iron-fist approach Marta Karolyi managed the team with. Gina also maintains cover-ups were put in place to hide abuse after the fact.
Meanwhile, Nichols climbed athletically, even after her Olympic dream ended in the manner it did. Practically every elite NCAA gymnastics program wanted her: Offers came in from Alabama, Utah, Georgia, LSU and Florida among others.
She saw Norman as the best fit. Nichols said it didn’t factor into her decision, but OU coach K.J. Kindler is a Minnesota native like her. Maybe it was a sign. “I was super close to going to Alabama,” Nichols said. “It was almost 50-50. But I had a lot of love toward Oklahoma and it just felt right there.”
In addition to Kindler’s rise among the coaching elite — OU was coming off its second national title in three years ahead of Nichols’ freshman season — she offered to be a trusted confidant, helping Nichols craft the statement she released in January 2018 when identifying herself as “Athlete A.”
“She helped me with deciding whether or not to come forward, which was helpful,” Nichols said. “At the beginning I didn’t know if I wanted to or not. I had so many people reach out and support me after coming out publicly, which was such an honor. I was glad to have people to look up to me and inspire them to come forward as well. It’s definitely different than being an inspiration in athletics.”
Gina Nichols and Kindler have witnessed the intermittent struggle Nichols faces while coping with life after the abuse. Her early days at OU were of real growth. She was quieter back then. The 18- and 19-year-old version of Nichols was “a little bit lost, confused,” Nichols said. “Coming to college being so far away from home it’s definitely a big transition. But I was definitely very excited, motivated. I had a lot of goals in mind.”
Few of them have gone unachieved.
It’s no coincidence that 28 of OU’s 37 team scores of 198 or better in program history have come since Nichols arrived, and that the Sooners have won two national titles and come within a whisker of a third.
She inflates every lineup she enters. Nichols is the only gymnast in NCAA history with multiple all-around scores of 39.900. Friday, she recorded her 22nd career Perfect 10 — and nation-high fourth this season — to reach second place all-time in NCAA history, surpassing UCLA’s Kyla Ross. Nichols is six Perfect 10s away from tying the record of 28 set by UCLA’s Jamie Dantzcher.
Her gymnastics are a mix of power and grace that earned her the nickname “Swaggie Maggie,” and have helped her build a huge following of fans across the world. Nichols’ face is recognizable locally, but some people still ask for photos when they see her on campus.
OU’s meet at Minnesota next week, Nichols’ final collegiate return to her home state, has already sold out the 14,625 capacity Maturi Pavilion. Kindler told the story Friday about the first time she experienced "The Maggie Nichols Effect." Her freshman season an OU road meet at West Virginia became sold out, with one carload of fans traveling five hours away to see her. She signed autographs for more than an hour afterward.
Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray are the most transcendent athletes to come through OU during Nichols’ tenure — and one could argue ever — because they won back-to-back Heisman Trophies. Nichols is in third place, but not as distant as some might think. She believes she “definitely” has a place in the #MeToo movement, which was reinvigorated in 2017 following allegations against film mogul Harvey Weinstein. Netflix will premier its documentary “Athlete A” about Nichols’ journey on April 18, the day OU will likely be competing for the NCAA title in Fort Worth.
She owns an important perch in culture that few athletes ever will. She’s exploring the idea of broadcasting and media in the future, after serving next year as a volunteer assistant coach. Nichols’ shine outside the gym is part of her pull, a compliment to the way she dazzles athletically.
OU football coach Lincoln Riley attends a handful of the university’s non-football athletic events each year. He has watched Nichols and the Sooners twice since the past two seasons, and was there Friday stopping for photos after the post-meet senior night presentations.
“Some people don't enjoy the spotlight, but she does. She thrives in it,” Kindler said. “And I think that she can communicate that to her audience, and that's why people fall in love with her. She just eats up those moments.
“Her statistics are out of this world. But what she's done for the program as far as bringing notoriety to it, putting it on this pedestal and lifting it up to the level that we’ve been able to be at consistently the four years she's been here … She's just been an incredible force, I think, in the gymnastics world.”
There is still a wedge of pain between USA Gymnastics and its athletes who were victimized. Gina and John Nichols could put it aside briefly and enjoy their daughter’s senior night for its wholesomeness.
They’re still mad. But that could cease one day.
Nichols’ impact?
“It can last a lifetime,” Kindler said.
OU women’s gymnastics
Friday
No. 1 OU 198.100, No. 4 Michigan 197.425
Next: at Minnesota; Saturday, March 14, 2:30 p.m.