OU women’s gymnastics: Oklahoma enjoying a boon of interest in women’s gymnastics

Marissa McElwain watched Maggie Nichols compete in the 2016 Olympic Trials and that was enough for her. She was hooked.
McElwain, who is from the Kansas City area and attended college at Missouri, wanted to see more.
“I saw she was going to Oklahoma,” McElwain said. “I followed along, and I just fell in love with the whole team.”
Now, McElwain is entrenched. She travels to the OU meets that make sense for her, including one in St. Louis when she was in college. She went to Norman last year when the Sooners hosted Florida, and attends the NCAA championships.
Once, she won a drawing to eat brunch with OU coach K.J. Kindler. She joined Kindler and athletic director Joe Castiglione at Ozzie’s Diner, armed with lots of questions.
McElwain is in a Twitter messaging group with two other OU super fans she’s never met in person. One lives in Brazil, the other in Spain.
This is the level of fandom associated with OU’s fastest-growing sport on campus. The Sooners enter Monday’s 1:30 p.m. home opener against Arkansas coming off a national championship season that greatly expanded the program's reach.
The setup at Lloyd Noble Center is changing to accommodate more fans than ever after attendance records fell last year. The hope is that new fans join the party. But OU women’s gymnastics is already carrying its share of diehards — some who have been around longer than others.
Iowa native Rocco Russo and his partner, Bob VanZuuk, are the most dedicated of the bunch. In the past they might miss one meet a year, Russo said, although they already expect to miss two this season.
It began with Russo, who knew Kindler from when she was an Iowa State gymnast, then assistant, then head coach years ago. Russo was the Cyclones’ volunteer public-address announcer from 1987 to 2006 and the two developed a friendship.
Russo enjoyed her choreography and company at first. But once he started going to OU meets, he fell in love with the program. He and VanZuuk became donors in 2008 and now sit in up-close, reserved seating known as The Couch at the arena.
The couple go to great lengths to make sure they’re watching the Sooners on the road too, using vacation time from their jobs at a Des Moines children’s hospital in order to travel. They've even attended weddings of former OU gymnasts
Why this level of dedication?
Russo tried to explain when a woman working a Norman rental car counter asked him why in the world two Iowans were traveling during the winter to watch a gymnastics team from Oklahoma.
“I said, ‘You’ve got one of the best women’s gymnastics teams in the country here,’” Russo said. “She said, ‘Really?’”
OU is increasingly trying to remind people nearby of that. Amid its perfect 32-0 season, which resulted in its third national title in four years, the program had a breakthrough in fan interest last season.
In the days leading up to the Sooners’ meet with defending national champion UCLA, the OU ticket offices reported that pre-sales had reached nearly 10,000.
The massive curtain on the west side of Lloyd Noble Center during meets had served a few functions for women’s gymnastics until then. For one, it hid the empty seats the program didn’t have fans in. As a result, the space behind the curtain was useful storage.
The running joke between OU coaches had always been, what would become of the curtain if 10,000 people show up to a meet one day?
“I said, ‘Well, we’re gonna have to figure out what to do,’” assistant coach Lou Ball remembered. “We were scrambling to figure something out.”
For the first time, the curtain wasn’t used. And this season, starting with Monday’s home opener, it will be situated in the arena’s south tunnel, allowing for 3/4 of the arena to be open seating instead of half.
Crowds averaged around 500 when Ball and his wife, Kindler, first came to Norman in 2006. The 10,177 who attended against UCLA became the second-biggest crowd to watch an athletic event in Lloyd Noble Center last season, not far behind the 10,193 fans OU men’s basketball team drew for a game against Baylor.
The attendance increase is helped by more national television exposure. Women’s gymnastics has long been one of the highest-rated Olympic sports — four OU meets will air on ESPN networks this season — and Ball believes those who finally attend become hooked.
“Being there in person showed them what attending a gymnastics competition can be,” Kindler said. “It's very entertaining, it's artistic, it's athletic.”
OU’s staff hopes changes in the arena this season attract consistently larger crowds. Along the way, maybe a few more local diehard fans will be created.
McElwain, Russo and VanZuuk sometimes wish they were closer to Oklahoma. All said they’ve considered moving to Norman for that reason.
“We’re very similar to football in our schedule,” Kindler said. “We have one every week. You don’t have to dedicate two days a week to be that super fan who’s there all the time. We have five home meets. It’s easy to be a super fan.”
