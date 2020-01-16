NORMAN — Any curiosity about how Ragan Smith would adjust to life at Oklahoma was erased when she stepped upon the balance beam in her college debut two weeks ago.
With two top-10 ranked teams in attendance at the Collegiate Challenge in Anaheim, California, the freshman put up the day’s second-highest score — a 9.90 that was just behind UCLA star Kyla Ross.
The routine and dismount were both new to Smith.
Her body has adjusted to the multiple injuries that altered her path from chasing an Olympic dream and brought her to OU. Her mind has absorbed the changes that come with moving from elite to college gymnastics.
The Lewisville, Texas native left little doubt she can factor into another memorable season for the top-ranked Sooners as their latest big talent.
OU coach K.J. Kindler didn’t expect Smith to call last summer and announce she was going to compete in college, putting down her goal of making the Olympics.
But when Smith insisted she was sure about her decision, it united her with OU star Maggie Nichols, arguably the nation’s best NCAA gymnast, and helped filled a void created by four seniors who graduated last year.
“It was it was a great phone call,” Kindler said, “because I often envisioned having Maggie and her and Ragan on the same team. They’re cut from the same cloth. And I think for Ragan to learn from Maggie during her senior season will be hugely important down the road for her.”
Smith knows Nichols from their time in the elite world of gymnastics. Before choosing the college route, Smith had been painfully close to her dreams of the Olympics, traveling to the 2016 Games in Brazil as an alternate for the U.S. national team.
She was seasoned, but there were steps to take at OU.
For one, her routines were retooled to fit NCAA competition. During an informal workout Smith showed Kindler what she had been performing over the past year, and Kindler put her touches on it, combined with what she saw Smith performing.
Smith memorized Kindler’s beam routine it in about three hours. Her dismount, which is important for scoring purposes, was changed because Kindler’s design is easier on Smith’s right ankle; it had been injured badly on a vault before she decided to come to college.
Smith began to nail the routine increasingly over the past six weeks.
“She's a remarkable performer, she's very comfortable in the spotlight, so I just wanted to bring a little bit more of that,” Kindler said. “In elite gymnastics ou don't have as much dance because you have to do so many skills. So we were able to add a lot of dance into a lot more personality, if you will, into the routine.”
That worked in Anaheim. Her beam performance helped OU achieve the highest team score in the nation.
“It was kind of different because I always had a choreographer at my gym and he did all that [designing routines]. So, K.J.’s style of choreography is definitely a lot different, but I like it,” Smith said. “It brings out the best in my dance. It’s a different style. I guess it’s more like sharp and sassy at the same time, versus my elite routine.”
Smith was even better on bars, scoring a 9.950 that was second-highest at the meet behind Nichols.
She followed with a bars title at Arizona State and has been named the Big 12 newcomer in the week two consecutive times.
Kindler believes it won’t be long before Smith turns those scores into perfect 10’s. Her next chance is tonight when she’s expected to compete in the all-around at ninth-ranked Alabama (8 p.m., ESPN2).
“I mean, she's phenomenal,” Kindler said of Smith. “Those two events, she can be a 10 — she is a 10. Just wait for it because, you know, it’s gonna happen. It could happen multiple times. She's that kind of athlete.”
OU at Alabama
Time/Place: 8 p.m. Friday | Coleman Coliseum; Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Records/Rankings: OU (4-0) No. 1; Alabama (0-1, 0-1 SEC) No. 9
TV: ESPN2
