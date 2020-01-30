OU women’s gymnastics: Oklahoma’s Anastasia Webb enjoying momentous all-around stretch

Even three years later, Anastasia Webb will look into the stands to find her dad, Chris, scowling his face with his hands held up like two tiger claws.
His motivational advice then and now is to compete with the "Eye of the Tiger." He always loved the song made famous in the movie “Rocky,” so that’s what he told his daughter in 2017, the morning before her balance beam performance at UCLA produced her only collegiate perfect 10.
“I completely blocked everything out at that point,” Webb said. “There was all this cheering and I wasn’t fazed by it at all. I was just really in my zone, really in my path. It helped me not worry about anything.”
Now midway through her junior season, Webb is eyeing her second perfect score at Oklahoma. But she's been a steadying presence for the top-ranked Sooners even without another one since that day in Los Angeles.
She recorded her fourth career all-around title when sharing the championship last week at the Metroplex Challenge, with a new career high of 39.675 against No. 4 Denver, No. 5 Alabama and No. 18 Georgia.
When people think of OU gymnastics, Maggie Nichols’ dominance in the all-around comes to mind.
Webb has been instrumental to the Sooners’ success too.
“It’s certainly difficult you know. She's on the team with the best all-arounder arguably ever in NCAA gymnastics,” OU coach K.J. Kindler said. “So I think that it's taken her a while to find her own path. Not the path that's necessarily in front of or behind Maggie, but next to her.”
Webb rose to fifth nationally in the all-around after scoring a 9.9 or better on all four events in Fort Worth last week, supporting Kindler’s opinion that she is primed for another perfect score at some point. Her next chance is Friday when OU hosts Iowa State.
Two weeks ago in a press conference after OU beat Arkansas, Kindler was explaining the difficulty of what Webb had accomplished minutes earlier. After an error on balance beam, Webb adjusted her routine using a backup skill that made up for lost points.
Webb ultimately didn’t score her best — as OU’s sixth-best beam score, hers didn’t count toward OU’s total — but the adjustment was worth perusing.
“She does a switch leap, switch leap — two in a row — and normally she just does one,” Kindler said. “And it’s a really hard leap series, actually. Not a lot of people can do it.”
Nichols and OU junior Jade Degouveia nodded and laughed as their coach explained it. They were just as impressed.
“It’s very difficult,” Nichols said. “In the gym we practice both. That gives us a lot of confidence when we go out there. But when you do have a mess-up and have to do your backup routine, it kind of makes you switch your mindset a little bit. It shows how mentally strong you are when you’re able to do that.”
Physical strength has been another key to Webb’s success. She is the only current Sooner to compete in every meet that’s taken place during her career.
Kindler didn’t hesitate when saying Webb’s best all-around performance at OU came in Fort Worth. But Webb just as quickly said she felt it wasn’t.
Her 10 at UCLA was on beam, but Webb believes she’s made major strides on bars and vault — most people don’t know it, she said, but vault has always been her favorite event.
Kindler called Webb’s vault in Fort Worth the best of her career.
“I think she's pretty equivalent on all four events,” Kindler said. “She's a 9.9 plus on every single event, and if she hits it really solid, she could go 10 in my opinion on any of the four events.”
With sophomore all-arounder Olivia Trautman working her way back from injury, Webb’s contributions have been even more important. OU’s depth was critical during last year’s national title run.
Webb and Nichols have been good recipe for success so far.
“I feel like I'm that type of person is like the underdog, in a way,” Webb said. “I’m not really considered like a Maggie Nichols, but she is such a great model and a great person to look up to be around. I think we have a great competitiveness and we both thrive on each other.”
OU women’s gymnastics
Iowa State at Oklahoma
Time/Place: 6:45 p.m. Friday | Lloyd Noble Center
TV: FSOK Plus
Records/Rankings: OU (7-0, 0-0 Big 12) No. 1; Iowa State (3-2, 1-0) No. 16
