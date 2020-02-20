OU women's gymnastics: Oklahoma sophomore Olivia Trautman slowly picking up steam following injury

As a freshman, Olivia Trautman performed like a future star in the all-around lineup for Oklahoma women’s gymnastics.
Imagine her reaction leading up to this year, then, when a fractured heal in December, just minutes before OU’s first intrasquad meet, set her sophomore campaign back a few steps.
Trautman eased into the season, sitting out the No. 1 Sooners’ first two meets until finally competing on vault, uneven bars and balance beam the past two weeks heading into Friday’s clash with No. 25 Stanford in Oklahoma City.
She led OU off with a 9.975 vault last week, coming close to a Perfect 10.
Trautman spoke with The Transcript recently about her recovery process.
Q: Are you an antsy or over eager person by nature? Was it hard just doing one event for a while, as opposed to four?
Olivia Trautman: I wouldn’t say I’m over eager. I want to help the team as much as I can, and to even contribute on one or two or three events or all is a big goal of mine.
Q: What were the conversations like with K.J. [OU coach, Kindler] about how and when you would get back into the lineup after your heal injury?
A: Honestly, right when it happened and I got my results back I sat down with K.J. and Jen [Jennifer Richardson], our trainer. They’d never dealt with the injury I had, a heal fracture, so they didn’t know how fast I’d be able to come back. They just told me to take my rehab very seriously and do everything I could in my power to get better. I took that to heart.
Q: How’d your injury occur?
A: I was on floor warming up during intrasquad, doing floor leaps. I immediately knew something wasn’t right. Immediately knew. Right after it happened I was on crutches and a boot for two weeks, strengthening my ankle and working on range of motion again. When you do that to any body part your muscles get inflamed so you have to learn how to relax them and strengthen them up again. Even today I’m doing my rehab. Obviously it’s not what I was expecting. I had worked really hard through the summer, but I feel like it’s made me into a new gymnast.
Q: How did it make you into a new gymnast?
A: Last year I wasn’t super strong on bars. So with the heal injury, that was the first event I could do. I put all my emphasis on bars and all my focus into those details so I could be in that lineup. I feel like that’s definitely shown.
Q: So, what is your favorite event?
A: Floor.
Q: Why floor?
A: Ever since I was little I’ve liked it. The power you can bring, and the grace. I just love to tumble.
Q: What’s the timeline for you to get back in the floor lineup? Can you get back in this season?
A: I’m definitely hopeful. I just started training on a rod floor. The coaches and I think I’ll be back around March, somewhere in there.
OU women’s gymnastics
No. 1 Oklahoma vs. No. 25 Stanford
Time/Place: 6:45 p.m. Friday | Cox Convention Center; Oklahoma City
TV: None
Stream: SoonerSports.tv
Records/Rankings: OU (10-0, 1-0 Big 12) No. 1; Stanford (3-9) No. 25
