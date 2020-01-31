OU women's gymnastics: Though Sooners prevailed, on the night Nichols' fell, their coach called it 'a loss.'

Not often, but Joe Montana tossed interceptions, Tony Gwynn struck out, Wayne Gretzky missed open nets, Michael Jordan missed game winners and Muhammad Ali just lost.
Also, Friday night inside Lloyd Noble Center, an evening that saw 4,114 fans come out to watch Oklahoma beat Iowa State 197.6-195.0 … Maggie Nichols fell.
It happened on the beam and calling it her weakest event is accurate, yet unfair, given that the two-time NCAA all-around champion entered the night ranked eighth in the nation in the discipline.
Still, in the middle of her routine, springing backward, she simply fell.
Not that it put victory in jeopardy. Not that it’s likely to do anything about her team’s No. 1 ranking or its status as the odds-on favorite to claim a fourth NCAA gymnastics championship in five seasons.
It was, at least, interesting.
It hadn’t happened in almost three calendar years, last occurring at the 2017 NCAA championships during opening day prelims, also on the beam.
This season, Nichols’ lowest score in any event had been a 9.85 on the beam at the season-opening Collegiate Challenge in Anaheim, Calif.
Friday, her slip begat a 9.925.
In a sport were hundredths of points matter, it made a difference in the Sooners’ final score.
Though their total — 197.6 — was better than all but five scores from any team all season long, it was just the Sooners’ fourth best score in six outings.
OU coach K.J. Kindler called it “a loss for us.”
That was less about Nichols’ fall and more about how she thought her team responded to it.
“I don’t think we responded well at all … [falls] happen so rarely, they seem to affect you greater and I think it really did affect our team tonight,” Kindler said. “Not just Maggie, but everyone around her.”
It was an interesting moment in the interview room following the Sooner victory, because three of Kindler’s gymnasts — Olivia Trautman, Vanessa Deniz, Ragan Smith — had beaten her into the room and began answering questions prior to her arrival.
Before hearing their coach’s take, they didn’t share it.
“When she fell, we just came together,” Trautman said. “Obviously, we didn’t want her to do that, but for us … to come together and show what we’ve been doing in training, and that’s just how it went and it went well.”
For Kindler, her team’s response was as much about presence and how it carried itself, about about matters beyond performance.
Yet, if it affected performance in a clear way, it was Anastasia Webb's performance, who entered as the nation’s No. 5 all-around competitor, but who suffered a fall on the floor, contributing to an out of character 9.05.
Prior to Friday, Webb’s worst floor score this season had been a sterling 9.9.
Should it happen again, perhaps the Sooners will absorb the blow better. Of course, given Nichols’ history, it may not happen again.
“She definitely made a technical error and she just needs to work on it,” Kindler said, “She’s so good, she’s catlike in the air, that even when she’s not right over the beam, she usually pulls up just fine. In this case, she just didn’t.”
Despite it being “a loss,” the Sooners claimed the best individual performance on three of the four disciplines. Webb won vault with a 9.975, Jade Degouveia claimed the bars with a 9.975, topping Nichols’ 9.95, and Webb and Smith shared high honors on the beam at 9.95.
Iowa State’s Andrea Maldonado, with a 9.875, won the floor.
Technically, Webb won the all-around (38.675), though she was the only gymnast to compete in all four disciplines.
The Sooners don’t compete again until visiting Texas Woman’s University on Feb. 9. They’re back at Lloyd Noble Center to face TWU and West Virginia on Feb. 14.
