OU women's gymnastics: Time, TV for No. 1 Oklahoma vs. No. 6 Denver

OU women’s gymnastics
Denver at Oklahoma
Time/Place: 11:15 a.m. today | Lloyd Noble Center
TV: ESPNU
Records/Rankings: No. 1 OU (14-0, 2-0 Big 12); No. 6 Denver (10-3-1)
Notable
• Watch vault: Two weeks ago, OU set a program record 49.775 on vault as a team. Maggie Nichols, whose status is questionable due to injury, and Olivia Trautman have both recorded Perfect 10s on the event this season.
• Four more: OU freshman Ragan Smith won four titles last week at the Perfect 10 Challenge against Stanford, clinching a share of the all-around title with a career-high 39.650. She shared the beam (9.925) and bars (9.95) titles, and won the floor outright with a 9.975.
• No. 1: Oklahoma is the No. 1 team in the nation for the eight straight week. This past ranking is the first that has been determined by national qualifying scores (NQS).
NQS is based on a program’s six best regular-season scores, which must include three road scores. OU’s 197.930 is its highest opening NQS score in program history.
— Tyler Palmateer
