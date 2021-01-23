OU women's basketball: 4 things to know as Sooners head to No. 9 Baylor

Another daunting task awaits Oklahoma on the road.
Following the Sooners’ 64-63 loss at No. 24 Iowa State on Tuesday, OU (4-6, 1-4 Big 12) meets ninth-ranked Baylor in Waco, Texas.
The Bears (9-2, 4-1) will be just the second ranked opponent the Sooners have faced this season. and they had an opportunity to win their first.
OU took Iowa State to the wire in Ames, fueled by a 26-point performance from Taylor Robertson. The Cyclones snatched the lead from the Sooners via a layup with 10.2 seconds remaining. OU’s Tatum Veitenheimer took the team’s final shot but was unable to lift the Sooners to victory.
OU will try to bounce back against Baylor, which is also seeking its first ranked win of the season.
Here are four things to know about the contest:
1. Chasing 1,000: OU junior Madi Williams is 18 points away from reaching 1,000 career points.
The Fort Worth, Texas, native is posting 21.3 points per game, making it all the more reasonable she might crack the 1,000-points club in Waco today.
Williams has been one of the major catalysts for the Sooner offense the past two seasons, scoring in double figures in her last 25 games.
Williams would be the program’s 38th member of its 1,000-points club, joining teammates Taylor Robertson and Ana Llanusa, as well as the likes of Aaryn Ellenberg, Phylesha Whaley, Danielle Robinson, LaNeishea Caufield and Stacey Dales, to name a few.
2. No slowing down: OU sophomore Gabby Gregory rarely leaves the floor, which is a good thing for the Sooners as they will likely need her all 40 minutes against the Bears.
The native Tulsa is averaging 38.3 minutes, which ranks first among all major-conference players (Big 12, ACC, SEC, Pac-12, Big Ten).
Gregory has parlayed her playing time into 16.2 points per game and 4.7 rebounds. She’s scored in double-figures in every OU game this season and is shooting 42.1% from the floor.
3. Long range: Despite a 1-4 start to Big 12 play, the Sooners are the conference’s best 3-point shooting team with a 39.1% mark from beyond the perimeter.
The Sooners’ 3-point field goal shooting percentage ranks 11th nationally and is only behind Texas A&M (39.9%) and Maryland (39.6%) among major-conference schools.
Robertson, the OU junior, is a major reason for the Sooners’ 3-point shooting success. She’s shooting 47.1% from distance and leads the country with four made 3-pointers per game.
4. Long wait: The last time OU won in Waco was Jan. 28, 2009, when the Sooners prevailed 56-51.
Current OU assistant Courtney Paris was still on the team, pouring in 15 points and 14 rebounds in the ‘09 victory.
OU is 10-14 against Baylor in Waco and trail 26-30 in the all-time series.