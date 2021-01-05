OU women's basketball: 4 things to watch during Oklahoma's trip to Texas Tech

Despite a record-setting performance from Madi Williams on Sunday, the Sooners enter their first of four road games over the next three weeks with a loss.
Oklahoma dropped a 90-72 decision to West Virginia. Williams gave the Sooners 45 points, a program single-game record, but a late Mountaineers surge kept them winless in conference play.
OU has lost by double digits to each of its three Big 12 foes so far and are in need of a turnaround.
The Sooners’ scoring hasn’t been much of an issue with Williams averaging 25.2 points, Gabby Gregory at 16.8 and Taylor Robertson at 13.3.
So how can OU get over its latest rut? Here are four things to watch as OU tries to get out of it against Texas Tech in Lubbock tonight:
1. Locking down on defense: The Sooners’ defense is currently allowing a league-worst 74.6 points per game. They are the only Big 12 program surrendering 70-or-more points per night.
It’s no coincidence OU is also giving up a league-worst 40.8% mark from the floor to opponents.
Perhaps OU’s key is to force the Red Raiders to beat them from deep. OU's allowing a 28.4% mark from 3-point land to its opponents, which is the fourth-lowest in the conference.
Slowing down Texas Tech's Vivian Gray and Lexi Gordon, both of whom are shooting above 40% from 3, should serve them well.
2. Feed Williams: If Oklahoma gets into a back-and-forth battle, Williams will likely be the one to keep OU in it.
Williams, the Big 12's latest Player of the Week honoree, missed OU’s three-game stretch from Dec. 10-15 due to COVID-19 contact tracing protocol. She wasted no time reasserting herself as an offensive threat upon return.
Williams had 19 against South Dakota, another 19 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff and 45 against West Virginia this past Sunday.
She hasn’t scored less than 18 points in a game so far.
3. Feed Robertson, too: The Sooner sharpshooter was held to a season-low three points and got caught in foul trouble against West Virginia.
Robertson, who’s tied with Gregory for the team’s best 3-point shooting percentage at 41.7%, is vital to the Sooners’ offense. Getting her back in rhythm figures to be a huge step in OU nabbing its first conference victory.
Robertson posted 27 points against South Dakota on Dec. 20 and 23 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff nine days later.
She’s yet to have back-to-back games of not scoring in double figures. Tonight against Texas Tech would be an ideal time for her to have a bounce-back performance.
4. Anybody’s game in Lubbock: The Sooners lead their all-time series with Texas Tech 37-26. But in Lubbock, the program is 15-15 against the Red Raiders.
OU and Texas Tech went to overtime last season before the Red Raiders ultimately won 89-84 to even the all-time series on their home floor.
OU hasn’t won in Lubbock since a 64-56 triumph on Jan. 10, 2018. The Sooners are also looking for their first Big 12 victory since Feb. 5, 2020.