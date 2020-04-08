OU women's basketball all-time team: Danielle Robinson pushed Sooners as far as they could go

How did she do it?
Looking back, it seems impossible, but she did it.
Courtney and Ashley Paris had finished up the year before and were no longer part of the program. Whitney Hand had lost her season in November to a torn ACL suffered against San Diego State in the Virgin Islands.
Good players remained — Amanda Thompson, Nyeshia Stevenson — and dang if Abi Olajuwon wasn’t better than everybody figured when it finally became time she took over in the post.
Still, Danielle Robinson was the leader, the constant, the player who wouldn’t let her team die.
The Sooners enjoyed the kind of Big 12 season they’d be overjoyed by now. Still, the last time they’d won fewer than their 11-conference wins was the 2004-05 season.
Though they made it to the Big 12 title game, a 74-67 loss to Texas A&M represented their ninth setback and do you know how many NCAA women’s teams had ever reached the Final Four with nine losses?
Zero.
Yet that team did.
Robinson brought everybody along.
At the NCAA tournament, the Sooners became their very best selves.
Robinson dished eight assists against South Dakota State and was one of four Sooners in double figures. She dished six assist against Arkansas-Little Rock, while Olajuwon went off, netting 19 points and 11 rebounds. She played all 45 minutes against Notre Dame, dishing seven assists, while Olajuwon went for 20 and 14, Amanda Thompson 13 and 11 and Stevenson for 21.
The regional final, an 88-68 victory over Kentucky, Robinson went for 16 points and six assists, most of them to Stevenson, who netted a career-high 31.
In the national semifinal, Stanford was too good. Still, in that one, while others struggled, Robinson played every minute, dished six assets and netted 23 points.
The next season, her final season, with Stevenson, Thompson and Olajuwon gone?
Her team may not have been quite as good, but Robinson was better than ever, averaging 18.3 points, 5.1 assists, and somehow pushing an 11-loss OU team to the Sweet 16.
All that and how often does one find a starting sophomore point guard at the Final Four, because Robinson managed that feat, too, playing alongside the Parises, Thompson and Stevenson in 2008-09.
For where she took her teams, for what she did herself over four seasons, for all the numbers she left that nobody’s since approached, Danielle Robinson is a Sooner women’s all-timer.
“I’m a competitor, I hate losing, so I think that has a lot to do with it,” Robinson said. “And that’s just the way we are at OU … I guess you could say I had a feeling when it was time to take over.”
That’s the thing about Robinson. You remember her taking over games. You remember her going a million miles an hour. You may remember her being too fast for her teammates and committing quite a few turnovers as the Sooners worked to get on the same page.
Sometimes she seemed to do it all herself, and still she piloted two Final Four teams and another that overachieved into reach the Sweet 16. It is a fantastic collegiate career.
Also, she started more games (140) than any player in program history, played more minutes (4,579) than any player in program history, is second on OU’s all-time assists (726) list to Stacey Dales (764) and is the program’s fifth all-time leading scorer.
Robinson was a constant, consistent force.
“Consummate competitor. Consummate competitor,” OU women’s basketball coach Sherri Coale said. “She’ll do whatever it is to elevate the competitive environment.”
It’s funny, but Courtney Paris now laments something she could never quite pick up while playing alongside Robinson.
“If I could only have understood the pick and roll game better,” she said.
Still, they did pretty well. They reached the Final Four together.
“She’s a winner, a fighter,” Paris said. “She made big plays for us all the time.”
Trying to pin down just how good a player Robinson was and is, Coale pointed to her WNBA career.
When the next WNBA season begins, so will Robinson's ninth American professional campaign and her first as a member of the Las Vegas Aces. Should she make it to the All-Star Game, she will have done it for a fourth time.
“She’s a [three-time] all-star and had never made a WNBA 3-pointer until last year,” Coale said. “That’s like unheard of.”
Coale’s memory’s not perfect. Robinson didn’t make a 3 in the American pro game until the 2018 season. A year ago, she canned 9 of 41 from distance. Still, the point is perfect.
To do everything Robinson's done in the college and pro game without being much of a 3-point threat, is proof of her astonishing success in all but that singular facet.
What now for Robinson?
“I just had a great season in Poland,” she said.
She’s looking forward to another season on this side of the Atlantic, just as soon as the coronavirus pandemic moves along.
Later?
She thinks about staying in the game beyond her playing career, scouting for an NBA or WNBA team, or playing a bigger role in the community, possibly through a basketball organization or perhaps the non-profit world.
Playing in Europe or the U.S., a big part of Robinson’s basketball life has been bonding with the city she’s representing.
“That’s something that’s been tugging at my heart,” she said.
Since leaving Norman, the game has taken Robinson all over the world.
Would she really want to do more of that, chasing basketball talent, continent to continent, as a scout?
“I would love that,” she said.
Perhaps she can do both.
She’s always moved very fast.
