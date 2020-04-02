OU women's basketball all-time team: Dionnah Jackson knew what to do when she had to do it

Dionnah Jackson is not a member of The Transcript’s all-time Sooner women’s team just because the great Stacey Dales, senior point guard on Oklahoma’s 2002 national runner-up squad, believes this about her.
“If we don’t have DJ my senior year, we don’t go to the Final Four, period,” Dales said. “She was the best sixth player in the country as a freshman. She was an absolute backbreaker.”
Nor is it because, when she finished her Sooner career, she was No. 3 in program history on the assist chart, or, though a point guard, No. 4 on the defensive rebounding chart, nor No. 5 in minutes played or No. 4 in steals.
It wasn’t, either, because she was the star of the first Big 12 women’s team ever to win four straight games to claim the conference tournament, winning tourney MVP honors along the way.
It isn’t because she did any of those things. It’s because she did all of those things.
It’s because of her constancy, consistency and the high floor she put under her team.
Take a look at Jackson’s senior year.
Ten times she led her team in scoring, 19 times she led her team in rebounding, 21 times she led her team in assists.
Take a look at her junior year.
Seven times shed led her team in scoring, eight times she led her team in rebounding, 30 times she led her team in assists.
She did it all.
“She would do something different seemingly every night out because she would do what needed to be done,” said Sooner women’s coach Sherri Coale, who recruited Jackson out of Parkway West High School in St. Louis. “She just had a way of being whatever it was our team needed most at the time and she did that in her own way through four years.”
She really did do what was required and a great example is the Saturday afternoon she would have set the Sooner single-game assist record had Sharee Meechum not dished 19 against Oral Roberts during the 1993-94 season.
It was Jan. 22, Jackson’s senior season, OU visiting Texas A&M. Jackson made just 1 of 6 shots. Also, she grabbed 15 rebounds and dished 16 assists and the Sooners topped the Aggies 63-51.
Who did the scoring?
Leah Rush, another pretty good Sooner, netted 26.
“I think the one thing that kind of put me above was the desire I had to learn and to just be good,” said Jackson. “I wanted to do whatever coach Coale asked me to do. I never wanted to let her down.”
Now, it would appear, other athletes might say the same thing about Jackson.
She’s still in the game, and would possibly still be in her fifth season as an assistant on Mississippi State coach Vic Schaefer’s staff if not for the coronavirus. Instead, she’s in her sixth offseason on Schaefer’s staff, including her second as associate head coach, a title both she and Johnie Harris have been granted.
That staff’s done all right for itself. Since Jackson’s been on it, the Bulldogs have won 28, 34, 37, 33 and 27 games, twice reaching the national championship game, once reaching the Elite Eight and once, this season, having to stop on 27, the NCAA’s postseason having been canceled.
“I would love to run my own program,” Jackson said.
Given her success, it’s unthinkable she won’t be given the chance when she decides it’s time to make the leap.
Jackson has a couple of moments that really stick with her over her time in Norman.
In one, her freshman season, on the team that eventually went to the national championship game, following a 68-62 overtime loss, Coale found Jackson, who had missed a shot to win it at the end of regulation.
“You’re going to be special,” Coale told her. “How I know that is you’re a freshman and you just had the guts enough to take that shot.”
Then, later, in a different season, in Coale’s office, Jackson recalled, “She looks at me and she says, ‘You’re so selfish.’”
Before Jackson left the office, Coale had built her back up again, explaining what she was really telling her, that she could be a leader, that she could be vocal, that she could take charge; all things, to that point, Jackson had been content not to do.
“I wasn’t leading anybody anywhere,” Jackson said, “I just wanted to play hard … [But] I had to talk to them, I had to put them in position to be great. I had so much more to give.”
Now, as a coach, “I tell players all the time about that moment. It changed me.”
Terrific player.
By all conceivable measures, a terrific coach, too.
Dionnah Jackson’s story just keeps going.
