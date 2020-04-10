OU women's basketball all-time team: Phylesha Whaley's the player who started it all and better than you remember

There is underrated and then there is Phylesha Whaley, Oklahoma women’s basketball coach Sherri Coale’s original recruit.
Those who remember her well and fondly, who never forgot her despite being two years removed from the 2002 Final Four and championship game Sooners — the Stacey Dales, LaNeishea Caufield, Caton Hill Sooners — might see her as the most necessary player in program history and they might be right.
Every terrific program needs a foundation, a first building block, that makes the rest of it, only imagined, appear possible.
Whaley is that player.
She was the best player on a team that lost 20 games. She was the best player on a team that didn’t quite lose 20 games.
Though people likely don’t remember her that way, she might have been the best player on a team that went to the WNIT and she might have been the best player on a team that absolutely stunned defending national champion Purdue on the Boilermakers’ home floor, 76-74, on March 20, 2000, sending OU to the Sweet 16 in the first of the program’s 18 straight NCAA tournament appearances.
Whaley scored 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds in that one. She was also the only Sooner to play all 40 minutes.
People may remember that before Dales, before Caufield, before Courtney Paris and before Danielle Robinson, there was Whaley.
Still, they probably don’t remember how good she was.
Here’ how good she was.
Five times a Sooner woman has averaged at least 20 points per game over an entire season and two of those times it was Whaley and the season between those seasons, she averaged 19.6.
She did it playing two different roles, too. Her first two seasons, she was in all ways a post, despite not quite standing 5-foot-11.
How’d she do that?
“I don’t know,” Whaley said, “I just did it.”
Her last two, both she and Hill played inside and out in Coale’s motion offense, and Whaley made the most of that.
After putting up just seven 3-point attempts her freshman season, Whaley remains the Sooners’ single season 3-point accuracy leader, having canned 39 of 80 (48.8 percent) from beyond the arc during the 1999-2000 season.
Courtney Paris has the two biggest scoring games in Sooner history, netting 43 points against New Mexico and 41 against Oklahoma State, both during the 2006-07 season. Whaley has the next two, going for 40 against Arkansas at the 1999 WNIT and 38 against Texas the previous season. Both netted 36 once.
Whaley finished a career 48.7 percent field goal shooter, a 77.7 percent free-throw shooter and ninth all-time on the Sooner rebounding charts with 892, 7.7 per game for 116 games.
“I did decent in high school, but I don’t remember myself being a great scorer,” Whaley said. “But when I got to college, I do remember this: I just told myself that I was going to make the best of it.”
She did.
In program history, the only player to score more points than Whaley is Paris, a four-time, first-team All-American.
Coale was alerted to the six players The Transcript chose to be a part of the all-time Sooner women’s team and offered this thought on Whaley, which is a tribute, though may not immediately sound like it.
“Probably the least athletically gifted of the group,” she said. “But man, her minutes, her ability to focus, her belief in herself.”
Basically, strip raw athleticism away and it’s possible no Sooner has ever played the game better than Whaley.
Raw athleticism, of course, isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. There are things it fails to take into account.
“She could catch everything. Everything I threw, she could catch all of them,” Dales said. “The other one that comes to mind like that is Chamique Holdsclaw.”
Dales played with Holdsclaw, a two-time national player of the year at Tennessee, with the Washington Mystics.
“What she had was a sense of where she was on the floor,” Coale said. “That was the most amazing thing to me.”
How else could a not quite 5-11 post score 20 points a game?
These days, Whaley, a registered nurse, works in administration for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. She’s not certain if it will happen, but she’s prepared to be drafted back into, as she calls it, “hospital work,” as the nation continues to fight the coronavirus.
If there’s anything Whaley might regret about her time at OU, it could be the timing.
She only got two seasons alongside the core that took the Sooners to the brink of a national championship. Her career ended one game after that Purdue victory, against Connecticut, in Richmond, Virginia.
What if she’d been in San Antonio in 2002, perhaps OU would have won it all.
It’s not where she is.
“I honestly believe I was where I was supposed to be when I was supposed to be there,” she said. “I look back on that and I know that those things that have happened to me have molded me.”
That seems right.
As she was molded, Whaley was molding, too.
Somebody had to be the player who started it all.
