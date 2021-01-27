OU women's basketball: Gabby Gregory fuels shorthanded Sooners' win over Jayhawks

Just over a minute into the second half of Oklahoma’s game against Kansas, Gabby Gregory caught a pass from Madi Williams outside the 3-point arc and drained a smooth basket.
Fifty seconds later, Gregory did it again, this time giving a slight fist pump as the shot went in.
The back-to-back 3-pointers sent Greogry’s night from good to great. After scoring 16 points in the first half, the sophomore guard went on to finish with 27 points, a new season-high and her first time scoring more than 20 points in almost a month.
“The ball was just coming out of her hand like butter,” said OU coach Sherri Coale.
OU beat Kansas 84-81 after surviving a late-game push by the Jayhawks (6-6, 2-4 Big 12).
Gregory’s performance fell short of her career-high as a Sooner by just three points, but the Tulsa native was satisfied to have scored at all.
“The way I’ve been shooting the ball lately, I was just happy to see it go in,” she said of her 3-pointers to begin the second half. “... Maybe I just had to get back in the Lloyd Noble Center, I don’t know. I was just really happy to see the ball go in the basket.”
This was OU’s (5-7, 2-5 Big 12) first game in Norman since Jan. 3. Since, the Sooners have played three road games and had two games postponed. Gregory averaged 12 points over the Sooners’ last three games, including eight — a season low — in OU’s loss to Baylor last Saturday.
Like most games this season, OU was shorthanded on Tuesday night. The Sooners only had six players available. When OU played Kansas in Lawrence back in December, the Sooners also only had six players to call upon.
Having a shortened roster has pushed Gregory to shift her mindset to rise to the challenge of playing 40 minutes a night.
“I think when you go into a game and you know you only have six people that’s going to be able to play the entire game, more of the load has to be put on you,” Gregory said. “You go into the game knowing everybody’s got to contribute, everybody’s got to score.”
The game became tight down the stretch with the Sooners’ 15-point lead with just under five minutes left to play eventually reduced to the final score.
OU was able to do just enough to hang on, with Nevaeh Tot and Taylor Robertson making free throws to help preserve the win.
Gregory’s 27 points and eight rebounds were both team highs, and her impact offensively and defensively was essential for the Sooners because it increased the number of scoring weapons at their disposal.
Gregory went 9-of-15 from the field, including six made 3-pointers. Robertson and Madi Williams also made key contributions on offense, scoring 19 and 14 points respectively.
Having another shooter like Gregory be as active as she was against Kansas makes things a bit easier for the Sooners.
“It’s hard to win games if only one guy is scoring; or only two, it’s still a little difficult,” Coale said. “But when you have three that you really can’t slip on, then you can put your opponent in some jams.”