Jennie Baranczyk built a winner at Drake. The 39-year-old coach will now take a crack at returning Oklahoma women's basketball to national prominence.
The University of Oklahoma announced Baranczyk as the program's head coach on Saturday. She is the ninth coach to hold the position.
"This is a truly exciting day for our university and athletics department, as we welcome Jennie Baranczyk as our new head women's basketball coach," OU athletics director Joe Castiglione said in a statement.
"Her track record of overseeing creative and effective offenses, and producing high win totals, conference championships and postseason appearances during her time at Drake certainly appealed to our search committee as it evaluated the very competitive candidate pool. But her mastery of the head coaching role extends far beyond the court, and it's clear that her personal and professional values align with ours."
Baranczyk finished with a record of 190-96 at Drake, where she led the Bulldogs to four regular-season Missouri Valley Conference championships, three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances and a 123-39 record in conference play over nine seasons.
