OU women's basketball: Longtime Sooners coach Sherri Coale announces retirement

Sherri Coale announced her retirement from coaching after a 25-year run at the helm of Oklahoma women's basketball.
Coale's Sooners finished 12-12 this past season after falling in the Big 12 tournament quarterfinals to Oklahoma State. Her final group primarily consisted of seven players due to injuries and off-the-court issues, yet still managed to finish the regular season with a winning record.
“It’s never easy to leave no matter how great a thing you are running to, because something is always left behind. It’s hard to leave these players," Coale said in a statement. "This seasoned bunch of gritty competitors who built their wings in the fiercest of winds clawed their way to the sacredness of team.
"This season will always be one tattooed on my heart. But that’s the trick about sports and the magnificent gift of team, it gets in you and it never goes away. Lucky, lucky, lucky me.”
Coale's teams became perennial Big 12 title contenders early in her tenure before missing the NCAA Tournament the last three years of her career, advancing past the first round of the NCAA Tournament all but two times since the 2005-06 season.
Coale, 56, was hired ahead of the 1996 season following a six-year stint as Norman High's girls basketball coach. She departs the program with six Big 12 regular-season championships, four Big 12 tournament championships, three Final Four appearances and an overall record of 512-293.
"Sherri came to us as a coach and teacher and remained in both roles throughout her career," OU athletics director Joe Castiglione said. "There are people who come into our lives and challenge us to think bigger, more deeply and more thoroughly. Many of us have a better story because Sherri was part of it. She is only closing the chapter on this portion of her story, and we look forward to what is next for her. What she leaves behind at the University of Oklahoma is a classic for the ages."
The Sooners' all-time winningest coach led OU to 19 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, starting with the 2000 tourney. The Sooners made the national championship game for the time in school history in 2002 but lost 82-70 to Connecticut.
Coale's teams featured program greats, including All-Americans Phylesha Whaley (2000), Stacey Dales (2001, '02), Courtney Paris (2006, '07, '08, '09) and Danielle Robinson (2010). Coale's players won six Big 12 Player of the Year awards, 31 received all-conference honors and 14 were drafted to the WNBA.
Coale, who was just the eighth coach of the program, is both an Oklahoma Women's Hall of Fame and Women's Basketball Hall of Fame inductee.
