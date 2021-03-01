OU women's basketball: Madi Williams leads Sooners to win over Texas Tech

Oklahoma’s Madi Williams scored 25 points to lead her squad to an 88-79 win over Texas Tech in Norman on Monday.
OU rallied from a 46-35 deficit at halftime to top Texas Tech and sweep its season series with the Big 12 foe.
The Sooners struggled out of the gate, shooting just 36.8% from the floor in the first quarter. OU improved its field-goal shooting percentage in each frame, shooting 44.4% in the second, 62.5% in the third third and 66.7% in the fourth.
OU also benefitted from 16 free-throw attempts, sinking 15 foul shots to Texas Tech’s three.
Aside from Williams’ 25, OU had three other players score in double figures. Sooner freshman Skylar Vann had 19 points on 8-of-15 shooting, while both Gabby Gregory and Taylor Robertson scored 16 each.
Texas Tech was led by Lexi Gordon and Vivian Gray, scoring 23 and 22 points, respectively.
Next, OU (10-10, 7-8 Big 12) will host TCU at 5 p.m. Thursday. The game will air on FOX Sports Oklahoma.