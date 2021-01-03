OU women's basketball: Madi Williams scores record 45 in Sooners' loss to Mountaineers

Oklahoma junior Madi Williams scored 45 points, a school single-game record, but West Virginia was too much for OU to overcome on Sunday.
The Sooners (3-5, 0-3 Big 12) fell 90-72 to the Mountaineers (7-2, 1-2) at Lloyd Noble Center, despite entering the second half down by two.
West Virginia's advantage was only seven points with 5:33 remaining in the final frame. But the Mountaineers closed the contest on a 19-8 run to dash OU’s hopes at its first conference victory.
Williams, who is averaging a team-leading 25.2 points, was the highlight of the Sooners’ day, making 17-of-30 shots from the floor and draining three triples.
“I certainly don’t want it to get lost in the loss the unbelievably special performance that Madi Williams had today,” OU coach Sherri Coale said. “She was in the zone and it was a thing of beauty to watch and to coach. I give her teammates credit for facilitating the opportunities that she got. Just a really special day on the basketball floor and I’m proud of Madi.”
Williams surpassed Courtney Paris for the program’s single-game scoring record, which was previously 43 points. Paris, who is the school’s all-time leading scorer and now an assistant under Coale, set the mark in 2006.
Williams’ 45 is also the most points posted by any Division I women’s basketball player for the 2020-21 season.
Gabby Gregory was the only other Sooner to score in double figures, scoring 13 against the Mountaineers.
West Virginia was led by Kysre Gondrezick’s 26 points and Kirsten Dean’s 20.
OU resumes play at Texas Tech at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.