Sherri Coale didn’t make excuses for Oklahoma's 27-point loss to Oklahoma State on Saturday night.
The Sooner coach could have blamed OU’s short roster, which had just seven players available, and all the trouble that has caused this season. But at this point, 15 games into the season, seven players has become the norm for the Sooners.
“You could put it on a lot of things if you want,” Coale said of the 91-64 loss. “Hard to prepare. All that stuff. None of it really matters. None of it really matters. We got seven guys. We’ve got to get out and play. We’ve got to adapt quickly and keep getting better.”
The Sooners can’t work on what they need to in practice, Coale said, because with seven players and just two or three days between games it is tough to get those reps in.
“You kind of gotta rely on what you’ve instilled in them to this point,” Coale said.
• Off shooting night: OU shot 37.9% from the field, a final stat that was elevated by a strong performance in the fourth quarter. Madi Williams was the only Sooner to score in double digits against the Cowgirls. Taylor Robertson and Gabby Gregory each scored 9 points.
• Turnover improvement: After committing 10 turnovers in the first half, OU only made three turnovers in the third quarter and none in the fourth quarter. The 13 turnovers the Sooners finished with were below the season average of 15.5 turnovers per game.
OU returns to the Lloyd Noble Center to take on Iowa State on Tuesday. The Sooners lost to the Cyclones 64-63 in Ames, Iowa, last month.
