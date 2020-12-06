OU women's basketball: Oklahoma falls to Georgia in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

ATHENS, Ga. — Following an 11-day break, Oklahoma resumed play at Georgia for the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Sunday.
The Sooners fell 93-80, dropping to 0-2 ahead of their Big 12 opener at Kansas on Thursday.
The teams were tied at 67 entering the final 10 minutes after the Sooners outscored the Bulldogs in both the second and third quarters. Georgia dominated the fourth frame, however, to run away with a 13-point win.
Georgia’s Gabby Connally scored a game-high 29 points on 9-of-17 shooting to help her team remain undefeated at 4-0.
Madi Williams scored an OU-leading 18 points, shooting 7 of 15 from the floor. The junior guard added six rebounds, four assists and three steals as well.
OU’s Nevaeh Tot and Gabby Gregory scored in double figures, posting 14 and 13 points in the loss.
The Sooners made their first road contest interesting, making 7 of 8 shots from beyond the arc in the second and third quarters. OU couldn’t find its touch from the perimeter in the fourth period, while Georgia shot 46.7% from the floor and made 2 of 3 3-point attempts in the last 10 minutes.
Georgia also won the turnover battle, recording 15 to OU’s 23 and scoring 26 points off of turnovers to the Sooners’ 19.
The Sooners will look to bounce back from their 0-2 start against the Jayhawks on Thursday in Lawrence, Kansas.