The University of Oklahoma athletics department released its COVID-19 data from Friday's round of testing.
A combined 100 OU student-athletes and staff members were tested among the football, men's basketball and women's basketball programs.
One women's basketball player tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a press release. Another women's basketball player is in isolation after they were deemed in contact.
Here is a detailed breakdown of the number of OU student-athletes and staff members tested on Friday, July 17:
- Football: 1 player, 46 staff members
- Men's basketball: 14 players, 13 staff members
- Women's basketball: 11 players, 15 staff members
