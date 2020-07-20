OU basketball

The Lloyd Noble Center is lit up as the OU Men's basketball team takes the court for thier game against Texas Tech Wednesday, Feb.12, 2014. Kyle Phillips / The Transcript

 Kyle Phillips/The Transcript

The University of Oklahoma athletics department released its COVID-19 data from Friday's round of testing.

A combined 100 OU student-athletes and staff members were tested among the football, men's basketball and women's basketball programs.

One women's basketball player tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a press release. Another women's basketball player is in isolation after they were deemed in contact.

Here is a detailed breakdown of the number of OU student-athletes and staff members tested on Friday, July 17:

  • Football: 1 player, 46 staff members
  • Men's basketball: 14 players, 13 staff members
  • Women's basketball: 11 players, 15 staff members

Joe Buettner is the Norman Transcript's sports editor. You can contact him at 405-366-3580 or jbuettner@normantranscript.com. Follow him on Twitter, @ByJoeBuettner.

