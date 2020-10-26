You are the owner of this article.
OU women's basketball releases complete 2020-21 schedule

OU v Baylor Women's Basketball

OU's Sherri Coale cheers a basket during the Sooners' game against Baylor, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Lloyd Noble Center. (Kyle Phillips / The Transcript)

 Kyle Phillips

Oklahoma announced its 2020-21 women's basketball schedule, which features seven nonconference games and a Big 12 slate that starts earlier than usual.

OU opens its season against Houston on Nov. 25 in Norman before playing in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic from Nov. 28-30 in Vermillion, South Dakota.

OU's other nonconference games include Georgia for the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, Texas State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

OU begins its Big 12 schedule against Kansas on Dec. 10.

The Sooners will play Oklahoma State on Dec. 15 in Norman and Feb. 6 in Stillwater. They will then play Texas on Jan. 12 in Austin and Feb. 3 in Norman.

OU closes its schedule against TCU on Feb. 24.

The Big 12 tournament is currently scheduled for March 11-14 at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.

2020-21 OU women's basketball schedule

Nov. 25 vs. Houston

Nov. 28-30 at Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic (Vermillion, S.D.)

Dec. 6 at Georgia

Dec. 10 at Kansas

Dec. 13 vs. Texas State

Dec. 15 vs. Oklahoma State

Dec. 29 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Jan. 2 vs. Kansas State

Jan. 6 at Texas Tech

Jan. 9 vs. TCU

Jan. 12 at Texas

Jan. 16 vs. West Virginia

Jan. 19 at Iowa State

Jan. 23 at Baylor

Jan. 27 vs. Kansas

Jan. 31 at Kansas State

Feb. 3 vs. Texas

Feb. 6 at Oklahoma State

Feb. 9 vs. Iowa State

Feb. 14 at West Virginia

Feb. 17 vs. Texas Tech

Feb. 20 vs. Baylor

Feb. 24 at TCU

