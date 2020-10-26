OU women's basketball releases complete 2020-21 schedule

Oklahoma announced its 2020-21 women's basketball schedule, which features seven nonconference games and a Big 12 slate that starts earlier than usual.
The Big 12 tournament is currently scheduled for March 11-14 at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.
2020-21 OU women's basketball schedule
Nov. 25 vs. Houston
Nov. 28-30 at Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic (Vermillion, S.D.)
Dec. 6 at Georgia
Dec. 10 at Kansas
Dec. 13 vs. Texas State
Dec. 15 vs. Oklahoma State
Dec. 29 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Jan. 2 vs. Kansas State
Jan. 6 at Texas Tech
Jan. 9 vs. TCU
Jan. 12 at Texas
Jan. 16 vs. West Virginia
Jan. 19 at Iowa State
Jan. 23 at Baylor
Jan. 27 vs. Kansas
Jan. 31 at Kansas State
Feb. 3 vs. Texas
Feb. 6 at Oklahoma State
Feb. 9 vs. Iowa State
Feb. 14 at West Virginia
Feb. 17 vs. Texas Tech
Feb. 20 vs. Baylor
Feb. 24 at TCU