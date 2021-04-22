Putnam City North vs North High School Varsity Girls Basketball - March 4, 2021

Norman Tiger's Head Coach Michael Neal provides instructions to his team during a timeout late in the fourth quarter of the basketball game on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at the Norman High School Gymnasium.

Oklahoma coach Jennie Baranczyk introduced the first two assistant coaches to her inaugural staff on Thursday.

Baranczyk didn't have to go far to find either, including one she didn't even need to leave the city limits.

Michael Neal, Norman High's girls basketball coach, will join Baranczyk's first staff, as will Chantel Osahor, who's spent the past two seasons as an assistant at Arkansas.

Neal leaves NHS after seven seasons at the helm of the program, where he won two state championships and accumulated a 109-65 record.

The Tigers were crowned Class 6A state champions and claimed a perfect 19-0 record this past season.

Neal developed the likes of guard Kelbie Washington, who signed with OU in November, and forward Chantae Embry, who's headed to Texas Tech. He coached Florida commit Myka Perry and Kansas State pledge Mikayla Parks, as well as Zya Vann and Aaliyah Henderson, both of whom have Division I offers.

Meanwhile, Osahor has worked for Baranczyk before. She served as a graduate manager under Baranczyk at Drake for two years before leaving for Arkansas.

Osahor was an accomplished player at Washington, where she earned 2017 All-America honors and became the Huskies' all-time leading rebounder. She was drafted 21st overall in the 2017 WNBA Draft but went into coaching after she was cut from her training camp roster.

