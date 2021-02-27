Oklahoma did something Saturday night that it hasn’t done in eight years — beat Texas in Austin.
The 68-63 overtime win marked the first Sooner victory in Austin since 2013, and was OU’s second road win in a row after beating TCU in Fort Worth on Wednesday.
OU (10-10, 7-8 Big 12) got off to a slow start offensively in the first half against Texas (16-7, 10-6 Big 12). Taylor Robertson was the only Sooner to score for almost the entire first quarter, dropping nine of OU’s 11 points. In the second quarter, it was Gabby Gregory who put up seven of the nine points OU mustered before halftime. The Sooners went to the locker room down 28-20, but the tide started to turn in the second half.
The Sooners went on a run late in the fourth quarter, driven by free throw shooting. OU outscored Texas 20-13 in the final frame of regulation, and 12 of those points came at the free-throw line — including one from Nevaeh Tot to tie the game with 41 seconds left on the clock.
Getting to the free-throw line was the biggest key to the game for the Sooners, as they were 25-of-29 from the line as opposed to the Longhorns’ 9-of-19 free throw shooting.
In overtime, OU went on a 7-0 run to close out the game and seal the win. Gregory finished with a team-high 19 points and was one of four Sooners to score in double digits, including Robertson (14 points), Skylar Vann (13 points) and Tot (10 points).
“What a privilege it is to coach this basketball team,” OU head coach Sherri Coale told soonersports.com. “These seven players just play their tails off and they play for each other, they believe and they’re connected — they’re just extraordinary. It’s just a fun journey to be a part of right now.”
Next, the Sooners are back at home, where they will host Texas Tech at 6 p.m. on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.