OU women's basketball: Taylor Robertson returns as one of nation's best 3-point shooters

Taylor Robertson, Oklahoma’s lone preseason All-Big 12 selection, has set an unrealistic expectation for her coach.
OU women’s basketball coach Coale hasn’t had a 3-point shooter quite like Robertson, who seems to knock down more shots beyond the arc than Coale’s ever seen in her practice gym.
“When she misses, I’m just like ‘what?’” Coale said. “It’s just the weirdest thing. She just conditions you to expect every ball to go in.”
Robertson’s statistics through 60 games add to her mystique as an automatic threat from the perimeter.
Entering OU’s season opener against Houston at noon today, the 5-foot-7 guard is a career 44.3% shooter from 3. She’s made 236 triples, scorching opponents with 3.9 made shots on 8.9 attempts per game.
Robertson, who led the nation in made 3-pointers with 131 last season, is on pace to reach Erin Higgins’ program second-leading 268 career made 3-pointers by OU’s Jan. 6 date with Texas Tech. She would need a deep Big 12 and NCAA tourney run to become the all-time leader this season with the Sooners playing about five fewer regular-season games than usual.
Coale figures Robertson will shatter every OU 3-point shooting record by the time her career’s over, especially if she sticks around for a fifth year with the NCAA not counting eligibility this season.
Good chance she does, based on the way Coale talks about Roberston’s admiration for the sport.
“She loves basketball,” Coale said. “She never wants practice to be over. She comes in and works on her own. You'd like to have 25 of her.”
• Quality over quantity: Coale will be the first to admit her team lacks depth.
Chloe Bloom and Aspen Williston transferred, Nydia Lampkin opted out and Ana Llanusa is out with a season-ending injury.
“We're not very deep, but I'm not sure there's that big of a difference between nine and one, being the ninth player on a depth chart or the first player on the depth chart,” Coale said. “I like the quality of our depth. We may not have quantity, but I do like the quality and I like the fact that everybody's bringing a scoring threat to the table.”
OU boasts four expected starters — Robertson, Gabby Gregory, Madi Williams and Mandy Simpson — that shot over 40% from the field last season. Simpson was the only one of that group that didn’t average double figures in points but offered 6.9 rebounds per game.
Tatum Veitenheimer is OU’s other projected starter, who didn’t play as big of a role last season but Coale feels comfortable she’ll add to an OU team that shouldn’t have trouble filling up the box score.
“She's a much more confident shooter now than she was last year,” Coale said. “She's one of those that I think reflects making good decisions while we were grounded by the pandemic. That being said, every player we put on the floor is going to attack the basket.”
• Lloyd Noble Center changes: OU’s home games will include less fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The arena will host approximately 2,500 spectators, roughly 25% of its normal capacity.
All visitors will be required to wear an approved cloth- or surgical-style mask.
Tickets will also be digital this season and all concession-stand transactions with be 100% cashless.