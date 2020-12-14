OU women's basketball: Tipoff, TV, radio for Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State

• When: 7 p.m. today
• Place: Lloyd Noble Center, Norman
• Records/Rankings: OU (1-3, 0-1 Big 12), unranked; Oklahoma State (3-2, 0-0), unranked.
OU starters
G 1 Nevaeh Tot (5-3, Fr./10.0 ppg, 2.8 rpg)
G 12 Gabby Gregory (6-0, So./17.3 ppg, 5.0 rpg)
G 24 Skylar Vann (6-0, Fr./9.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg)
G 30 Taylor Robertson (5-7, Jr./8.8 ppg, 3.8 rpg)
F 34 Liz Scott (6-2, So./7.3 ppg, 4.5 rpg)
Oklahoma State starters
G 21 Ja'Mee Asberry (5-5, Jr./15.6 ppg, 2.4 rpg)
G 23 Lauren Fields (5-9, So./8.4 ppg, 4.2 rpg)
G 15 Lexy Keys (5-7, Fr./7.4 ppg, 2.2 rpg)
F 35 Brittany Reeves (6-5, Jr./6.4 ppg, 5.8 rpg)
F 4 Natasha Mack (6-4, Sr./14.6 ppg, 10.6 rpg)
• Series: OU leads 63-43
• TV: FSOK
• Radio: KREF 99.3 FM/1400 AM
Notable
• Momentum: Oklahoma is coming off of its first victory, topping Texas State 52-40 on Sunday. OU sophomore Gabby Gregory led the way with 16 points and nine rebounds.
Freshmen Nevaeh Tot and Skylar Vann were just as instrumental to the win. Tot and Vann added 12 and 11 points, respectively.
• Shorthanded Sooners: Oklahoma’s roster will be limited to six players for a third consecutive game.
The Sooners’ lineup, which is reduced due to COVID-19 testing and contact tracing, will include Taylor Robertson, Liz Scott, Gabby Gregory, Heavenly Greer, Nevaeh Tot and Skylar Vann.
Quotable
OU coach Sherri Coale on preparing for Oklahoma State with a smaller roster and one day of rest: "A big part of being able to navigate through COVID is being able to accept situations and then deal with them. I think people who say, 'well, we're just going to act like this is normal,' that's crazy. It's not normal. I think you set yourself up for a hard fall when you do that.
"We said, alright, here's the deal. There's gonna be six of us. And we're gonna have three games in six days. So, we're gonna have to change some things, you guys trust us, do what we asked you to do and we'll guide you through this. And so getting ready for Oklahoma State will be very similar."
— Joe Buettner