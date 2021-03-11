No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Oklahoma State
• When: 8:30 p.m. today
• Place: Municipal Auditorium, Kansas City, Missouri
• Records: Oklahoma (12-11, 9-9 Big 12); Oklahoma State (17-7, 13-5)
• Stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+
• Radio: KREF 99.3 FM/1400 AM
• Series: OU leads 63-45
Projected starters
Oklahoma
G 1__Nevaeh Tot__5-3__Fr__6.8__3.3
G 12__Gabby Gregory__6-0__So__16.7__4.7
G 32__Tatum Veitenheimer__6-0__Jr__4.4__3.9
G 25__Madi Williams__6-0__Jr__19.9__5.0
G 30__Taylor Robertson__5-7__Jr__15.7__3.0
Oklahoma State
G 21__Ja'Mee Asberry__5-5__Jr__17.1__2.6
G 2__Neferatali Notoa__5-11__Fr__3.9__2.0
G 23__Lauren Fields__5-9__So__8.9__3.7
F 14__Taylen Collins__6-1__Fr__6.7__5.0
F 4__Natasha Mack__6-4__Sr__19.8__12.3
Notable
• Bedlam, Part 3: The Sooners and Cowgirls will meet for the third time this season. Oklahoma State won the first two matchups. OU is 5-5 against Oklahoma State during the postseason. The teams haven't met in the Big 12 tournament since 2016. They were scheduled to face each other last season before the tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.
• Undeniable: The Sooners are led by Madi Williams, who was unanimously selected to the All-Big 12 first team. Williams' 19.9 points per game ranks sixth in the conference and 29th nationally. She is shooting 49.5% from the floor. Taylor Robertson (All-Big 12 second team) and Nevaeh Tot (All-Freshman team) also earned conference honors.
• Momentum: The Sooners are coming off their best shooting performance season entering the Big 12 tournament. OU made 59.7% of its shots from the floor in a 90-81 win over Kansas State on Sunday. Gabby Gregory had 24 points, Taylor Robertson had 22 and Williams had 19 in the victory.
— Joe Buettner
