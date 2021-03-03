TCU at Oklahoma
• When: 5 p.m. today
• Place: Lloyd Noble Center
• Records/Rankings: OU (11-10, 8-8 Big 12), unranked Associated PRess/No. 66 NET; TCU (8-13, 3-13), unranked Associated Press/No. 106 NET.
• TV: FS Oklahoma
• Radio: KREF 99.3 FM/1400 AM
• Series: OU leads 23-10
Projected starters
Oklahoma
G 1 Nevaeh Tot (5-3, Fr./7.1 ppg, 3.5 rpg)
G 12 Gabby Gregory (6-0, So./15.9 ppg, 4.7 rpg)
F 25 Madi Williams (6-0, Jr./20.3 ppg, 5.1 rpg)
G 30 Taylor Robertson (5-7, Jr./15.5 ppg, 3.0 rpg)
G 32 Tatum Veitenheimer (6-0, Jr./3.9 ppg, 3.5 rpg)
TCU
G 1 Aahliyah Jackson (5-10, Gr./6.0 ppg, 3.2 rpg)
G 15 Tavy Diggs (6-2, So./8.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg)
G 20 Lauren Heard (5-9, Sr./21.0 ppg, 6.9 rpg)
F 23 Michelle Berry (6-2, Sr./9.1 ppg, 7.1 rpg)
F 32 Patricia Morris (6-7, Jr./3.0 ppg, 2.2 rpg)
Notable
• Momentum: OU has won three consecutive games, since defeating TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, on Feb. 24. The Sooners then knocked off Texas in Austin on Feb. 27 and Texas Tech on Monday in Norman.
• Player of the week: Taylor Robertson was named the Big 12’s player of the week on Monday for recent efforts. Robertson has averaged 19.3 points and 3.0 rebounds in the Sooners’ last three games.
• Going for the sweep: The Sooners will try to take both of their regular-season games from the Horned Frogs since 2017. OU hasn’t swept only one other Big 12 opponent (Texas Tech) this season. It will also try to sweep Kansas State on Sunday.
— Joe Buettner
