Texas at Oklahoma
• When: 7 p.m. today
• Place: Lloyd Noble Center
• Records & Rankings: Oklahoma (6-7, 3-5 Big 12), unranked; Texas (12-4, 6-3), unranked
• TV: FSOK
• Radio: KREF 99.3 FM/1400 AM
• Series: Texas leads 35-25
Oklahoma projected starters
G 1 Nevaeh Tot (5-3, Fr./6.8 ppg, 2.3 rpg)
G 12 Gabby Gregory (6-0, So./16.6 ppg, 4.8 rpg)
G 25 Madi Williams (6-0, Jr./21 ppg, 3.7 rpg)
G 30 Taylor Roberston (5-7, Jr./16.2 ppg, 3.5 rpg)
G 32 Tatum Veitenheimer (6-0, Jr./4.4 ppg, 3 rpg)
Texas projected starters
G 0 Celeste Taylor (5-11, So./12.5 ppg, 4.2 rpg)
G 3 Karisma Ortiz (6-0, R-So./5.8 ppg, 2.8 rpg)
G 11 Joanne Allen-Taylor (5-8, Jr./13.1 ppg, 3.3 rpg)
G 15 Kyra Lambert (5-9, Gr./6.4 ppg, 2.4 rpg)
F 35 Charli Collier (6-5, Jr./21.4 ppg, 12.9 rpg)
Notable
• Riding momentum: Oklahoma has won back-to-back games, narrowly defeating Kansas on Jan. 27 and Kansas State this past Sunday. The Sooners will go for their season’s first three-game winning streak tonight against the Longhorns.
• Simpson returns: OU will be closer to full strength with Mandy Simpson back in the rotation. Simpson missed OU’s last two games due to non-COVID related illness. Simpson was average 4.6 points and 7.6 rebounds before her two-game absence.
• Home drought: The Sooners haven’t beaten their Red River rivals at Lloyd Noble Center since Feb. 18, 2017, nor have they topped Texas in their last six tries. Texas has won 8 of the last 10 meetings between the programs.
