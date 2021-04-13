Seated on the floor she will soon grace as Oklahoma’s women’s basketball coach, Jennie Baranczyk had her husband and three children by her side and parents behind her.
The 39-year-old coach wouldn’t have it any other way, nor does she expect her family to be far from her as she embarks on the next chapter of her coaching career.
“You'll see a lot of my family here, whether you'd like it or not,” Baranczyk said. “And whether they're in your seat or not, or whether they're running around the arena.”
Family isn’t something Baranczyk takes lightly. The coach, who turned Drake into a Missouri Valley Conference power, values the people around her and wants her players to not just love playing the game but love playing it with each other.
It was a positive impression she left at Lloyd Noble Center, where she was introduced as OU women’s basketball’s ninth head basketball coach by OU athletics director Joe Castiglione and university president Joseph Harroz on Tuesday.
She follows in the footsteps of Sherri Coale, who held the job since 1996 and retired from coaching after 25 seasons. Coale is responsible for all but two of OU’s NCAA Tournament appearances, each one of its Final Four trips and guided the Sooners to their first and only NCAA championship game apperance in 2002.
Baranczyk has held one head coaching job before, spending nine seasons at Drake, where she won three Missouri Valley Conference regular season championships and was named the league’s coach of the year in 2017 and ’18.
Drake isn’t far from where Baranczyk was raised. The former Iowa Hawkeyes standout attended school in the surrounding area and came back to her home state after spending eight years away from it, cutting her teeth as an assistant coach for Kansas State, Marquette and Colorado.
How Castiglione was able to sell Baranczyk on leaving home to coach the Sooners came down to the people she saw herself wanting to be around.
“[I] fell in love with the people,” Baranczyk said. “I’m from Des Moines, and it was hard to leave Des Moines. I grew up there. I grew up as a coach there. But then I saw ... it's Oklahoma.
“It’s this incredible opportunity, and you look at those banners, and you watch the women that have come through this program, and you watch the women that are in this program, and then you think about the potential of the women that can come to this program and the impact that they can make. And to me, all possibility came out.”
She inherits a gritty group, one Coale expressed how much she cherished, that played primarily with seven players last season and all of whom can return next season if they so choose.
The group went 12-12, lost in the Big 12 tournament quarterfinals to Oklahoma State and missed the postseason for the third consecutive season.
Baranczyk has a long path to get the program back to where Coale had it, but she expects nothing less of the program she's be entrusted with.
“Our goal is to win championships and to compete for championships,” Baranczyk said. “Oklahoma has the pedigree, and we have the opportunity to do some really special things in this building."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.