Oklahoma finished third overall behind Baylor and Texas at the Betsy Rawls Longhorn Invitational over the weekend.
The Sooners shot a school single-round record 18-under-par on Sunday to climb from fifth place after two rounds to third in the team standings. OU’s Day 3 score of 270 at the par-72, 6,331 UT Golf Club gave it a three-round, 8-under-par 856 — three shots behind the Longhorns.
OU's Hannah Screen carded a team-leading 54-hole, 10-under 206 and finished third on the individual leaderboard.
"I feel like I'm just sticking to my game plan and making sure that I'm comfortable," Screen said in a release. "Quite often, on a hard course, it's easy to overthink, but I'm just keeping it simple at the moment and it's working.
“Admittedly, it can be frustrating as a golfer to get so close to a win, but I have to trust myself and our coaches, and know that it will happen one day. I know that my teammates and coaches believe I can do it, and they'll help me get there."
Libby Winans fired a three-round 208 to tie for fourth. Hannah Lee (5-over 221), Kaitlin Milligan (9-over 225) and Maria Fernanda Martinez (10-over 226) finished in the top 35.
Next, OU heads to the Cowgirl Invitational at Stillwater’s Karsten Creek on Oct. 22.
