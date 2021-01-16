OU women's gymnastics: Anastasia Webb unfazed by pressures of Sooners' lofty goals

K.J. Kindler still remembers the question Anastasia Webb asked her three years ago that make her OKLAHOMA legacy, which is still being written, not all too surprising.
Amid a choreography session, Webb, then an OU freshman, cornered Kindler, the Sooners’ longtime head women’s gymnastics coach, and indirectly revealed how much pressure she puts on herself.
“She said, ‘Do you think think that we can win a national championship this year and do you think I’m doing a good enough job to help us get there?’” Kindler recalled.
“She asked that question, and I thought it was very insightful for a freshman.”
Kindler is accustomed to her gymnasts experiencing nerves their first year on campus. and over the last decade, expectations have skyrocketed for the team, which at the time of Webb’s freshman year was coming off of its second consecutive national championship, as well as its third crown in four years.
Webb, now a senior and one of the program’s unquestioned leaders, has parlayed her appetite for success into a first-team All-America selection on floor, vault, beam and all-around. She assisted OU’s run to its national title in 2019. The Morton Grove, Illinois, native and her teammates didn’t get the chance to add another in 2020 with the COVID-19 pandemic cutting winter sports short in March but the second-ranked Sooners appear poised to make up for it this season.
OU will receive a major early-season test against third-ranked Utah at 3:45 p.m. Sunday on ESPN2. and while OU has a long way to the NCAA championships, if it is to reach the high bar the program has set for itself, Webb will undoubtedly be a major reason why.
“I knew immediately when Anastasia showed up on campus that she was special,” Kindler said. “She just has a very unique athleticism about her — her power and her grace. The combo is sometimes not always what you see in gymnastics, but I think that she just has a really unique style about her.”
Webb first brought her rare talent to OU in 2018, where she immediately competed in the all around, despite never expecting to perform on beam.
Webb credits Kindler for instilling confidence in her, and her teammates, no matter how narrow that four-inch wide beam might feel. and in her first NCAA championships appearance, Webb was asked to conquer the event right away.
OU’s first rotation of the the NCAA’s 2018 championship meet came on beam, where Webb was fifth in the lineup. Her teammate, Nicole Lerhmann, fell during her routine, raising the stakes for OU’s remaining lineup of Natalie Brown, Webb and Maggie Nichols to keep the Sooners’ hopes from crashing early.
“In my head, I was like, ‘Oh, crap,’ like I have to make this,” Webb said. “I’m on podium, like this is for my team. This is not for myself, if we want to have the potential to win, I have to stick this beam routine.
“And I stuck it.”
Webb scored a team-high 9.9125, which Nichols matched, on the event. and while OU fell short of a national title, falling to fellow gymnastics power UCLA, Webb’s beam routine was a turning point.
“I was like, ‘Oh, God, I can accomplish anything now,’” Webb said. “That’s when I realized I have confidence in myself and I feel like I have faith in my teammates and faith in myself. But in that situation, I had just so much pressure and I was able to handle it.”
Webb has come to enjoy the pressure that’s come with her time at OU. She felt the weight of the program immediately after arriving to campus but it’s only made her better, she said.
Webb will have another year to compete, if she so chooses, with the NCAA’s blanket eligibility waiver for 2020-21 winter student-athletes and continue building her legacy in Norman.
Webb’s focus remains on claiming a national title, however, in 2021 and OU has plenty of work left to do.
“I’m pretty proud of ourselves, because we didn’t do our best gymnastics that first competition and we still got [above] a 197, which is pretty good,” she said.
“But I have so much faith in that we’re gonna do so much better and we’re gonna kick some butt this season.”