OU women's gymnastics: As OU's opener arrives, Kindler's group is as close as ever

Oklahoma senior Karrie Thomas can put all her doubts behind her.
So can fellow veterans Carly Woodard and Anastasia Webb.
An uncertain spring and summer, when the COVID-19 pandemic still had sports on hold, made the OU gymnasts question when their own would return.
Their answer ultimately became today, when OU’s women’s gymnastics program hosts Arizona State at 1:45 p.m. inside Lloyd Noble Center.
It’s the Sooners’ first meet since their 2020 campaign ended in March, before the regular season could finish, leaving them without the chance to compete at the Big 12 or NCAA championships.
The unwanted time off has helped Thomas, a 2019 All-America first-team selection, find a greater appreciation for her craft.
How could it not?
“We realize how special it is to walk out at LNC every day,” Thomas said. “Even without fans, it's still going to be special because we get to do what we love every day.”
Webb was admittedly skeptical this past summer of how soon she'd be able to compete again. The displaced gymnasts, like all athletes, had to find alternative ways to train with no access to their facilities in Norman.
Finding gyms to train at became a challenge, as was keeping up with stringent nutrition plans.
In the age of social distancing, it also made it tough for OU coach K.J. Kindler’s group, which is the largest roster she’s carried with the program, to bond.
It hasn't, however, been impossible.
“When we all came back together, it was definitely a little weird, because we haven't seen each other in so long,” Webb said. “But I honestly would say I'm closer to the freshmen girls, like I've never been before. I see them as like my little best friends and my little sisters.
"... I don't know, this year is different because we know what we've been through, we're a great bunch of girls, and we're really close as a team this year.”
The Big 12’s health and safety protocols have added pressure to the Sooners’ student-athletes.
Teams are required to test for COVID-19 multiple times a week and have at least five competitors available at each event to compete.
But preparing for a gymnastics season amid a pandemic has already presented a shared challenge for the group that lost valuable training time over the spring and summer.
“I think it's something that's very much brought our team together and something that we're constantly fighting through is trying to navigate all these rules and these new implications that we have to deal with,” Woodard said. “Just being able to work through it together and being able to lean on each other has definitely brought us closer as a team.”
OU’s first test comes against No. 21 Arizona State, which includes OU alumna Kristin White (Smith) on its coaching staff, before it faces another Pac-12 foe, Utah, on Jan. 17 in Norman.
“Our team is so pumped to actually get out there and do what they've been training to do,” Kindler said. “With question marks in their head all preseason and watching how football and basketball have transpired, there was always that question in their mind of will this actually will happen and how is it going to work?
"... So, it was a very unique situation as a coach and as a player, I think, and you definitely have to take each day as a fresh day and move forward.”