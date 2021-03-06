Oklahoma’s seniors left their final regular-season home meet on a high note.
The second-ranked Sooners beat 11th-ranked BYU on Friday at Lloyd Noble Center. OU scored a 197.800 to BYU’s 196.900, edging the Cougars’ team score in each event.
“This was a much more complete meet for us and that was our goal,” OU coach K.J. Kindler said in a release.
OU’s seniors either clinched outright or shared each event title, including three for Anastasia Webb.
She scored her second career perfect 10 on beam and secured the vault with a 9.9.
“Anastasia, a ten,” Kindler said. “What can you say about that? She is unrelenting in that anchor spot and she just went after it tonight. It was really fun to watch.”
Webb also finished first in the all-around with a 39.500.
Fellow senior Karrie Thomas won on bars with a season-high 9.9. She shared the event title with sophomore Ragan Smith.
Evy Schoepfer, one of OU’s five other seniors, scored a 9.925 for her first career title on floor. OU freshman Bell Johnson and BYU’s Brittany Vitkauskas shared the event title with her.
“What a great finale for our senior class,” Kindler said. “There were a lot of emotions involved. I could tell from the beginning of the day. We have five seniors, and they do a lot of routines and their impact is felt greatly.
“You could feel that there were some high emotions running [Friday]. I was really pleased with how they used that energy in their gymnastics and kept everything in perspective.”
OU’s other seniors, Jordan Draper and Carly Woodard, played crucial roles to the team’s 15th victory of the season.
Draper led OU’s floor rotation with a 9.875, while Woodard notched a 9.875 on beam.
Woodard’s appearance marked her first since OU’s season-opening meet against Arizona State on Jan. 10 and bounced back with a solid performance, sticking her dismount.
“We did a really great job on balance beam,” Kindler said. “Great to see Carly back in the lineup again.”
OU (15-0) resumes action at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Texas Woman’s University in Denton. OU and TWU will meet with Centenary College for a tri-meet.
The three programs met earlier this year in Fort Worth, Texas. OU scored a 198.225 at the meet, while TWU posted a 194.050 and Centenary a 189.925.
On the men’s side
The top-ranked Oklahoma men beat William & Mary 403.700-384.900 on Saturday.
OU swept the event titles behind Vitaliy Guimaraes’ 13.650 on pommel, 13.850 on the high bar and 14.100 on rings, Morgan Seyler’s 14.450 on floor, Mason Menser’s 14.650 on vault, Noah Giordano’s 13.750 on parallel bars and Spencer Goodell’s 80.00 on the all-around.
Next, OU (5-0) hosts Stanford at 1 p.m. on Saturday at McCasland Field House.
