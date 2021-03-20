OU women's gymnastics: Sooners looking to extend Big 12 title streak after 2020 meet called off

The bright lights of postseason gymnastics aren’t foreign to perennial power Oklahoma, yet an unexpected two-year break from it has put OU’s younger gymnasts in a unique position.
The Sooners are in Morgantown, West Virginia, today for the Big 12 Conference championship meet, which was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It stripped OU’s current second-year gymnasts of their first opportunity of competing at a high-stakes postseason meet, and the Sooners didn’t have the benefit of bringing back last year’s senior group, because the NCAA didn’t grant winter sport student-athletes an extra year of eligibility, to guide them this year.
OU still has veteran leadership in seniors Anastasia Webb, Evy Schoepfer and Karrie Thomas, all of whom earned All-Big 12 selections, the conference announced earlier this week. But the Sooners are also dependent on a youthful corps, including freshmen all-conference honorees Audrey Davis and Katherine LeVasseur, that’s helped them enter the postseason at 16-0 and ranked No. 1 with a 197.944 National Qualifying Score.
OU coach K.J. Kindler is thankful to get junior Olivia Trautman and senior Carly Woodard back in her lineups to add to the team’s experience, an invaluable component to any team’s late-season success and should help lessen the learning curve her young group has to overcome amid their first postseason.
“They always say on any given night you just don’t know who could win,” Kindler said, “and the exhilaration from competition in postseason comes in no regular season match, in my opinion. So, that adrenaline, that high, that excitement and that sense of accomplishment when you do a great job, can’t be matched any anytime else.”
OU will face a top-10 program in Denver, which it beat twice during the regular season — 197.800-196.725 on Feb. 7 and 197.175-196.875 on Feb. 26.
The Sooners will also see West Virginia, which they beat twice, as well as Iowa State after meeting with the Cyclones on Sunday.
Kindler was complimentary of her team’s development, especially with how Davis and LeVasseur have emerged in their debut seasons.
“I definitely know that they can handle what’s coming their way,” Kindler said.
The Sooners were able to complete their schedule, albeit shortened from a normal year, providing plenty of chances to boost their growth.
And as the Sooners’ season winds down, Kindler is confident in where her team is at as it chases its ninth consecutive Big 12 title.
“I think we’re bringing it all together,” Kindler said. “… The experience of the junior and senior class is going to be hugely important as we go down the line. So, feeling really good about some of those athletes returning and also about the development of all the events, [we’re] feeling really pretty strong across the board going into this championship.”