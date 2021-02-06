Oklahoma women's gymnastics coach K.J. Kindler would guess the Sooners’ travel party to West Virginia two weeks ago was the only group on their commercial flight to the East Coast decked out in both masks and face shields.
Kindler doesn’t mind the health and safety protocols required of her program. The Sooners, who are on the road to compete against the University of Denver and Temple at 2 p.m. today, are merely thankful their 2021 schedule wasn’t dramatically reduced.
“We really need to get out there and get as much competition as we possibly can,” Kindler said. “There's a lot of teams in the country that have very limited competition, and I feel very grateful and blessed that we have the opportunity to travel and that we have a full schedule.”
OU’s trip to Denver will be its first of three consecutive weekends on the road. Following today’s meet, OU will compete with Iowa State, Centenary and Texas Women’s University in the Metroplex Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Feb. 13. Less than a week later, OU will face North Carolina State and George Washington University in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Kindler expects traveling won’t be nearly as daunting as the Sooners’ trip to Morgantown, West Virginia, which entailed a layover and bus trip to get to their destination.
The constant health protocols to adhere to will still be there, but they’re a small price for a program hoping to finish its schedule after it was unable to do so last year.
“We want our athletes to make it their safe, and we want to provide a safe experience for them," Kindler said. "And we want them to be able to continue on with their seasons. So even though these things are difficult, we know they're necessary.”
• In the rankings: OU checked in at No. 5 in the latest College Gymnastics Association rankings. The Sooners were ranked No. 3 a week ago but fell in the rankings following a 195.850-194.775 victory over West Virginia in Norman.
The Sooners trail No. 1 Florida, No. 2 LSU, No. 3 Utah and No. 4 Arkansas. Denver, one of two Sooners opponents today, is ranked No. 8.
• Stern earns honor: OU junior Allie Stern was named the Big 12 Event Specialist of the Week after notching a season-best 9.9 on vault against the Mountaineers this past Sunday.
Stern is the second Sooner to earn the weekly award. Katherine LeVasseur was the first to capture the honor the week of Jan. 12.
