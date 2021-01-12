Oklahoma swept the Big 12's first women gymnastics weekly honors of the season following its victory over Arizona State on Sunday.
OU senior Anastasia Webb earned Gymnast of the Week honors, freshman Katherine LeVasseur was named Event Specialist of the Week and fellow frosh Audrey Davis was named Newcomer of the Week.
Webb won three event titles with a 39.600 on the all-around, 9.95 on beam and 9.925 on floor. Webb has won the Big 12's Gymnast of the Week award three other times and now has 11 total weekly honors.
Both Davis and LeVasseur shined in their OU debuts. LeVasseur secured the event title on bars with a 9.925. She also scored a 9.850 on vault.
Meanwhile, Davis appeared in three events, notching a 9.825 on vault, 9.875 on floor and 9.825 on beam. Davis was OU's leadoff on vault and anchored on floor.
OU resumes competition against Utah on Sunday, Jan. 17, at 3:45 p.m. inside Lloyd Noble Center. The meet will air on ESPN2.
