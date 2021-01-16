OU wrestling: How Oklahoma landed former Virginia Tech standout Mitch Moore

Mitch Moore and his father, Troy, piled into their rental car, a Chevrolet Camaro Convertible, and took off from Dallas last spring.
They had just flown in from Ohio, where Mitch grew up in St. Paris, and were headed to Norman.
Moore had recently entered the NCAA transfer portal after his sophomore wrestling season at Virginia Tech was curtailed by the COVID-19 pandemic. OU’s head wrestling coach, Lou Rosselli, reached out to Moore upon seeing his name in the portal, Moore liked what he heard from Rosselli but wanted to see the campus before committing to the Sooners, even if he wouldn’t be allowed inside the facilities due to the NCAA’s in-person recruiting ban.
Roughly eight months later on Jan. 8, Moore was in an OU singlet as the team’s opening-night starter at 149 pounds. Moore, who ranks 13th in his weight class, prevailed 4-3 against Arizona State's Cory Crooks in his Sooner debut.
His next test comes Sunday against West Virginia and Bucknell for a tri-meet in Morgantown, which is both a four-hour drive east of his home in St. Paris and four hours north of Blacksburg, Virginia, where he appeared to be a budding star for Virginia Tech.
As a Hokie, Moore qualified for the NCAA championships twice, finished with a 36-18 record and was named the ACC's 2019 Freshman of the Year. He felt his development reached a plateau during his sophomore campaign, however, and wanted to find a program that would further grow his skill set.
“I felt like I deserved time with the coaches,” Moore said. “I just felt like I wasn't getting worked with like I should have been, and there were guys that were getting that and it was frustrating to see that happening, watching them get better at wrestling and me not getting any better.
"… So, I decided to go in the portal and go somewhere where I would get that. I've got that now with Lou, Hunter [Stieber, an OU volunteer assistant] and [OU assistant coach Nick] Heflin, so I couldn't be happier.”
Before settling on the Sooners, Moore and his father were happy to be out of Ohio briefly to enjoy a trip to Oklahoma, where the weather was perfect.
Going from a nasty scene up north to 85-degree weather without a cloud in the sky was as good a welcome as Rosselli could have asked for with the then-potential transfer intrigued by joining his program.
Because of the NCAA’s in-person recruiting halt, Moore had no one but himself to give a tour of the university. But after liking what he heard from Rosselli and what he saw up close, Moore went with OU, which officially announced his transfer last May 18.
His impact was felt immediately in OU’s first dual against Arizona State, claiming one of the Sooners’ four victories. OU ultimately fell 20-12 but will get two duals Sunday to get its season off on better footing.
Despite winning his bout, Moore is hopeful to set a better tone as well.
It’s been nearly a year since Moore’s been close to full strength. He was in and out of Virginia Tech’s lineup due to a head injury over the second half of the Hokies' season.
Once healthy, Moore was transitioning into a new program amid a pandemic he couldn’t have imagined would last this long and training to go up a weight class from 141 to 149.
Moore is more than content with his new home, where the culture is better than from where he came, he said.
But on the mat, his aspirations keep him far from satisfied.
“I guess I'm happy that I won,” Moore said of his OU debut, “but to beat the guys that I want to beat ... that won't cut it.”
Rosselli has little worry he won't get where he wants to be.
"He's a fighter," Rosselli said. "He's not someone that's just lays down, so it'll be fun. It'll be fun for him, as he moves forward and if he just keeps getting better."