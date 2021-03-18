OU wrestling: Jake Woodley advances to NCAA quarterfinals on last-minute takedown

A last-minute takedown was required of Jake Woodley to keep his national championship hopes alive Thursday evening.
The Oklahoma junior, seeded No. 26 in the 197-pound division, secured the match-sealing points with 40 seconds remaining in the third period, lifting Michigan State’s Cameron Caffey off his feet, quickly getting behind his opponent before riding out the remaining time to win by a 4-3 decision.
Woodley (11-7), who beat Missouri’s Rocky Elam 4-1 to get to Caffey, will wrestle in the NCAA championship quarterfinals against Penn State’s Michael Beard today in St. Louis, Missouri.
While he’s the only Sooner still chasing a national title, podium finishes are still in play for 141-pounder Dom Demas, 149-pounder Mitch Moore and heavyweight Josh Heindselman.
Demas (13-2) decisioned Minnesota’s Marcos Polanco 6-2 to set up a second-round tilt with Stanford’s Real Woods. Demas entered the third period against Woods down a point but started on bottom and scored a quick escape to force sudden victory.
Woods registered a takedown and received two back points in the final seconds to eliminate Demas from the championship bracket. Demas will meet Cal State-Bakersfield’s Angelo Martinoni in his first consolation match today.
Moore (10-5) fell in his tourney opener to Campbell’s Joshua Heil. He redeemed himself in the wrestleback bracket, pinning Kent State’s Kody Komara in 2:16 to extend his season and will face Minnesota’s Michael Blockhus.
Heindselman (10-6) also lost his first-round bout, dropping a 5-1 decision to Wisconsin’s Trent Hillger. He picked up his first career national tourney win against Binghamton’s Joe Doyle, winning 6-2 in the first consolation round. He will meet Wyoming’s Brian Andrews as he, like Demas and Moore, chases third place.
OU’s other NCAA qualifiers Anthony Madrigal, Justin Thomas and Anthony Mantanona saw their seasons end Thursday.
Madrigal (6-10), wrestling at 133 pounds, took both of his opponents to extra periods. His day started against Ohio’s Mario Guillen, who landed a takedown to top Madrigal 4-2 in a second sudden-victory period.
Madrigal fell to Navy’s Jacob Allen in another sudden-victory bout, losing 7-1 behind a late takedown and four back points.
Thomas (11-5) dropped his opening-round bout in the 157-pound bracket to Wyoming’s Jacob Wright, who picked up an escape in a second tiebreaker period and won with a 15-second riding-time advantage.
Thomas dropped his wrestleback bout to Missouri’s Jarrett Jacques 3-1 to close his redshirt senior season.
Mantanona (7-9) faced a tall task, facing Missouri 174-pounder Peyton Mocco, who’s lost one match all season, in the first round. Mantanona lost by major decision 12-2 and was pinned in 2:20 by Rutgers’ Jackson Turley in his only consolation bout.
OU ranks 33rd in the team standings with five points following Day 1. Iowa leads all schools with 33.5 points, Penn State is second with 28, Missouri is third at 23.5, North Carolina State fourth with 21 and Oklahoma State fifth with 20.
Today's first session will begin at 10 a.m. with the championship quarterfinals and two consolation rounds in each weight class. The championship semifinals will also be settled, beginning at 7 tonight.